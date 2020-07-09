What channel is Aston Villa v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United followers should be licking their lips at their remaining Premier League fixtures as they put together to tackle Aston Villa.

The Crimson Devils can climb to only one level behind Leicester with a win tonight following sensational lockdown kind.

Teenage famous person Mason Greenwood has been in razor-sharp kind recently, whereas the remainder of United’s attacking forces have all been massively enhanced by Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

Watch Aston Villa v Man Utd with a NOW TV Sky Sports activities day move

On the different finish of the desk, Aston Villa know they want factors shortly or they’ll face a swift return to the Championship.

Victory for Watford over Norwich final night time has opened up a four-point hole between Villa and security with simply 12 factors left to play for.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing it’s good to learn about watch the Aston Villa v Man Utd sport on TV and on-line.

When is Aston Villa v Man Utd on TV?

Aston Villa v Man Utd will happen on Thursday ninth July 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you may tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will comply with Bournemouth v Tottenham, additionally live on Sky Sports activities.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Man Utd on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Predominant Occasion from 8pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

The right way to live stream Aston Villa v Man Utd on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Aston Villa v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, guess365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Aston Villa (8/1) Draw (17/4) Man Utd (1/3)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 right now and declare a gap account supply of ‘As much as £100 in Guess Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to vary. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Notice – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the supply quantity in any manner.

Aston Villa v Man Utd team news

Aston Villa: Jack Grealish ought to be match to begin regardless of an harm concern towards Liverpool. The identical goes for Tyrone Mings.

Pepe Reina is anticipated to stay in purpose for the instant future, whereas Matt Targett and Bjorn Engels stay sidelined.

Man Utd: Victor Lindelof is an harm doubt for the journey, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has few different causes for concern.

Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones stay long-term absentees, which means Eric Bailly is pretty sure to begin within the coronary heart of United’s defence alongside Harry Maguire.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Man Utd

Man Utd have discovered their swagger. It’s been a terrific restart for them with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and teen Greenwood all in fiery kind.

Bruno Fernandes’ intricate passing and Paul Pogba’s ever-dangerous presence ought to give the guests whole management over the midfield.

Grealish may see this as an audition forward of a possible change to United, however he is unlikely to have an effect on the result.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Man Utd

(Man Utd to win 2-0: 6/1 at Guess365)

Provide Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Guess Credit out there to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and cost technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Guess Credit stake. Deadlines and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In the event you’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe try our TV information.