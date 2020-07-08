What channel is Aston Villa v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United followers should be licking their lips at their remaining Premier League fixtures as they put together to tackle Aston Villa.

The Pink Devils can climb to only one level behind Leicester with a win tonight following sensational lockdown type.

Teenage famous person Mason Greenwood has been in razor-sharp type recently, whereas the remainder of United’s attacking forces have all been massively enhanced by Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

On the different finish of the desk, Aston Villa know they want factors rapidly or they’ll face a swift return to the Championship.

Victory for Watford over Norwich final evening has opened up a four-point hole between Villa and security with simply 12 factors left to play for.

When is Aston Villa v Man Utd on TV?

Aston Villa v Man Utd will happen on Thursday ninth July 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will observe Bournemouth v Tottenham, additionally live on Sky Sports activities.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Man Utd on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Important Occasion from 8pm.

How you can live stream Aston Villa v Man Utd on-line

Aston Villa v Man Utd odds

Aston Villa v Man Utd team news

Aston Villa: Jack Grealish must be match to start out regardless of an harm concern in opposition to Liverpool. The identical goes for Tyrone Mings.

Pepe Reina is anticipated to stay in objective for the rapid future, whereas Matt Targett and Bjorn Engels stay sidelined.

Man Utd: Victor Lindelof is an harm doubt for the journey, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has few different causes for concern.

Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones stay long-term absentees, that means Eric Bailly is pretty sure to start out within the coronary heart of United’s defence alongside Harry Maguire.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Man Utd

Man Utd have discovered their swagger. It’s been a terrific restart for them with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and teen Greenwood all in fiery type.

Bruno Fernandes’ intricate passing and Paul Pogba’s ever-dangerous presence ought to give the guests complete management over the midfield.

Grealish may see this as an audition forward of a possible swap to United, however he is unlikely to have an effect on the end result.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Man Utd

