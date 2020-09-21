What channel is Aston Villa v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa sort out the primary of their Premier League fixtures in 2020/21 on residence soil as they welcome Sheffield United to Villa Park.

The Villans have been tremendously boosted over the summer season following the signings of Championship high scorer Ollie Watkins and Arsenal’s FA Cup-winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez, in addition to tying down Jack Grealish with a brand new contract.

Boss Dean Smith – who managed Watkins at Brentford – will hope to see enhancements on final season’s tepid kind that noticed them linger within the relegation zone for a lot of the marketing campaign earlier than a slim escape.

Sheffield United could also be feeling a little bit twitchy proper now following a meek give up to Wolves final weekend and midweek defeat to Burnley within the Carabao Cup.

Boss Chris Wilder has made a variety of signings this summer season and will hope they’ll mattress into his system rapidly to make sure his aspect can set up themselves within the Premier League this season.

When is Aston Villa v Sheffield United on TV?

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Sheffield United will kick off at 6pm.

There are two Premier League video games going down on Monday evening together with Wolves v Man Metropolis.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Sheffield United on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Fundamental Occasion from 5pm.

You’ll be able to add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days mixed or choose up the entire sports activities package deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Tips on how to live stream Aston Villa v Sheffield United on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United team news

Aston Villa: Lengthy-term absentees Wesley and Tom Heaton stay sidelined, and are joined by Bjorn Engels.

Smith named a blended aspect for his or her midweek cup conflict with Burton, although a number of stars who did function – together with Watkins – can be good to go right here.

Sheffield United: Lys Mousset is the one damage absentee for the Blades with Wilder resting a variety of stars throughout midweek.

John Lundstram, Oli McBurnie and John Fleck have been amongst these placing their toes up for the cup recreation and are all tipped to start out right here, whereas Ethan Ampadu is probably not thrown into the aspect for his Premier League debut for the membership.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Hopes could also be greater round Villa Park than at Bramall Lane proper now.

Villa loved a powerful lockdown interval of video games in 2019/20, resulting in their slim survival, whereas Sheffield United wilted and forfeited their place within the race for European soccer.

Wilder could also be content material if his aspect left the Midlands with a degree tonight, however Smith will hope a little bit injection of high quality to his aspect might be sufficient to start out killing video games off. He’ll see a chance right here.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United

