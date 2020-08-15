What channel is Barcelona v Bayern Munich on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Barcelona tackle Bayern Munich in a mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon on Friday.

Spanish giants Barca are determined to win the match for the primary time since 2011.

The Champions League fixtures are decreased to one-legged affairs from this level onwards, with all video games being performed in Portugal.

Bayern come into the conflict having simply spanked Chelsea 4-1 of their last-16 second leg.

And Barca are in excessive spirits following their 3-1 win over Napoli final weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things it is advisable find out about find out how to watch the Barcelona v Bayern Munich sport on TV and on-line.

When is Barcelona v Bayern Munich on TV?

Barcelona v Bayern Munich will happen on Friday 14th August 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of days with loads of motion to be performed.

Take a look at our Champions League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Barcelona v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm – the match is the one Champions League tie being performed on Friday night time.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Bayern Munich on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 per 30 days. You possibly can add the ‘Massive Sport’ package deal for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV move.

Tips on how to live stream Barcelona v Bayern Munich on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Barcelona v Bayern Munich team news

Barcelona: Sergio Busquets is again after suspension, whereas Ousmane Dembele could push for a begin after getting back from damage.

Nonetheless, it’s laborious to see Lionel Messi, Louis Suarez or Antoine Griezmann lacking out on choice right here.

Bayern Munich: Niklas Sule might substitute Jerome Boateng if the latter fails a health take a look at on a knee damage sustained final week.

Benjamin Pavard stays out, whereas boss Hans-Dieter Flick could should resolve between Kingsley Coman and Philippe Coutinho.

Our prediction: Barcelona v Bayern Munich

Each groups have struck high kind over the summer season and their shows on the weekend to succeed in the Champions League quarter-finals had been spectacular.

Loads of consideration can be placed on Robert Lewandowski however Bayern pack loads of different attacking menace within the XI.

Count on objectives at each ends right here and it may very well be a traditional end-to-end encounter. Further time after an exciting 90 minutes definitely looms.

Our prediction: Barcelona 3-2 Bayern Munich (AET)

For the complete breakdown of what video games are developing try our Champions League fixtures on TV information.

For those who’re in search of one thing else to look at try our TV Information.