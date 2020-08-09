What channel is Barcelona v Napoli on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Barcelona welcome Napoli to an empty Nou Camp for a crunch Champions League last-16 second leg on Saturday.

Barca earned a 1-1 attract Naples when these sides initially met for the primary leg again in February.

Now that Champions League fixtures have resumed it stays to be seen how either side will address a return to European motion.

Barca laboured to a second-place end in La Liga this season, profitable simply seven of their 11 video games since fixtures resumed in the summertime.

Napoli, in the meantime, endured a tumultuous finish of their Serie A marketing campaign however come into this conflict having simply overwhelmed Lazio 3-1.

When is Barcelona v Napoli on TV?

Barcelona v Napoli will happen on Saturday eighth August 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of channels within the coming days with loads of motion to be performed.

What time is kick-off?

Barcelona v Napoli will kick off at 8pm – the match is one in all two Champions League video games being performed on Saturday, with Bayern Munich v Chelsea beginning on the similar time.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Napoli on?

The sport will likely be proven live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.

How one can live stream Barcelona v Napoli on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Barcelona v Napoli team news

Barcelona: Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal miss the sport via suspension, whereas Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo are each out.

Ousmane Dembele is a health fear and Arthur appears not like to play. A thigh challenge could drive Antoine Griezmann onto the bench, however Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are match.

Napoli: Kostas Manolas misses the sport with a rib harm, whereas centre-back Nikola Maksimovic is uncertain.

Even worse for Napoli is Lorenzo Insigne stays a health concern after struggling a tendon harm of their final sport towards Lazio.

Our prediction: Barcelona v Napoli

Barcelona may very well be down to only 14 recognised first-team gamers for this conflict nevertheless it ought to nonetheless be sufficient to bypass Napoli if Messi and Suarez flip it on.

Napoli have endured a rocky finish to the season and the prospect of Insigne being injured is a significant concern.

The guests will hope to carry the sport to Barca however Sergi Roberto and Ivan Rakitic are readily available to dictate play and orchestrate a slender dwelling win.

Our prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Napoli

