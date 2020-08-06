What channel is Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers are within the weird scenario of competing in two soccer competitions in two totally different seasons proper now.

Steven Gerrard’s males kicked off their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership marketing campaign on the weekend, however are nonetheless alive and kicking within the 2019/20 Europa League knockout rounds.

The Gers face Bayer Leverkusen, certainly one of their greatest assessments so far, and should overturn a 3-1 deficit within the tie to progress.

Famous person Kai Havertz put the guests forward, Charles Aranguiz added to the tally and Leon Bailey capped off the win, whereas George Edmundson grabbed a doubtlessly essential objective again.

Rangers should discover the online 3 times to face any probability of qualification, can they do it?

When is Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers on TV?

Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers will happen on Thursday sixth August 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of channels within the coming days with loads of motion to be performed.

What time is kick-off?

Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers will kick off at 5:55pm – the match will probably be adopted by Wolves v Olympiakos.

What TV channel is Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers on?

The sport will probably be proven live on BT Sport 2 from 5:15pm.

Tips on how to live stream Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers team news

Bayer Leverkusen: Paulinho is out of the conflict, Leverkusen’s solely harm absentee.

Kerem Demirbay is out with a one-match suspension resulting from selecting up yellow playing cards within the competitors.

Rangers: Nikola Katic and Jermain Defoe look set to overlook out, although the latter is nearer to competition.

Leon Balogun can not function as he is a 2020/21 signing versus 2019/20.

Our prediction: Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers

There is zero strain on Rangers proper now, they will play with freedom and with out concern. They don’t have anything to lose and doubtlessly a complete lot to achieve from attacking Leverkusen.

An early objective could also be essential to maintain hopes up, and Gerrard’s males might have a health edge because the Bundesliga ended weeks in the past and Rangers are already again in aggressive motion.

Don’t underestimate Rangers on this one. They’ve sufficient to grab a win, however whether or not they have sufficient to overturn the deficit stays to be seen.

Our prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Rangers

