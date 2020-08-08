What channel is Bayern Munich v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea’s season may nicely come to an finish on Saturday after they play Bayern Munich within the Champions League last-16 in Germany.

The Blues, who misplaced the FA Cup ultimate to Arsenal final weekend, are 3-Zero down right here from February’s first leg.

Champions League fixtures are again following an extended coronavirus break and Frank Lampard’s males have all of it to do.

Bayern wrapped up their Bundesliga season a month in the past and are nicely rested heading into this tie.

The German champions have received their final 17 straight video games and they have already got a wholesome benefit heading into the tie.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you want to find out about how one can watch the Bayern Munich v Chelsea sport on TV and on-line.

When is Bayern Munich v Chelsea on TV?

Bayern Munich v Chelsea will happen on Saturday eighth August 2020

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of channels within the coming days with loads of motion to be performed.

What time is kick-off?

Bayern Munich v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm – the match is one in every of two Champions League video games being performed on Saturday, with Barcelona v Napoli beginning on the identical time.

What TV channel is Bayern Munich v Chelsea on?

The sport will probably be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport.

How one can live stream Bayern Munich v Chelsea on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bayern Munich v Chelsea team news

Bayern Munich: A raft of younger gamers have been added to Bayern’s Champions League squad however boss Hans-Dieter Flick ought to stick to an everyday XI right here.

There are not any damage considerations bar Benjamin Pavard, so anticipate Robert Lewandowski to guide the road, with Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry marshalling the midfield.

Chelsea: Marcos Alonso and Jorginho are suspended for the tie, whereas Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic each suffered accidents within the FA Cup ultimate defeat final weekend.

There are worries over N’Golo Kante and Willian’s health, whereas Pedro dislocated his shoulder at Wembley. Callum Hudson-Odoi may due to this fact begin, whereas Olivier Giroud will probably be tasked with main the road.

Our prediction: Bayern Munich v Chelsea

This is doubtless the tip of an extended summer season for Chelsea the place accidents have hampered Lampard’s aspirations.

And contemplating they want three objectives simply to attract degree with Bayern, it’s arduous to see how the Blues overturn this fixture.

Bayern are unlikely to experiment right here as they stay up for a quarter-final conflict with both Napoli or Barcelona. This could possibly be a colorless affair.

Our prediction: Bayern Munich 2-0 Chelsea

