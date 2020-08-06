What channel is Bayern Munich v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea’s season might nicely come to an finish on Saturday once they play Bayern Munich within the Champions League last-16 in Germany.

The Blues, who misplaced the FA Cup remaining to Arsenal final weekend, are 3-Zero down right here from February’s first leg.

Champions League fixtures are again following a protracted coronavirus break and Frank Lampard’s males have all of it to do.

Bayern wrapped up their Bundesliga season a month in the past and are nicely rested heading into this tie.

The German champions have gained their final 17 straight video games and they have already got a wholesome benefit heading into the tie.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you should learn about find out how to watch the Bayern Munich v Chelsea sport on TV and on-line.

When is Bayern Munich v Chelsea on TV?

Bayern Munich v Chelsea will happen on Saturday eighth August 2020

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of channels within the coming days with loads of motion to be performed.

Try our Champions League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Bayern Munich v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm – the match is one in all two Champions League video games being performed on Saturday, with Barcelona v Napoli beginning on the identical time.

What TV channel is Bayern Munich v Chelsea on?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 monthly. You’ll be able to add the ‘Large Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV cross.

How one can live stream Bayern Munich v Chelsea on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bayern Munich v Chelsea team news

Bayern Munich: A raft of younger gamers have been added to Bayern’s Champions League squad however boss Hans-Dieter Flick ought to stick to an everyday XI right here.

There are not any damage considerations bar Benjamin Pavard, so count on Robert Lewandowski to steer the road, with Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry marshalling the midfield.

Chelsea: Marcos Alonso and Jorginho are suspended for the tie, whereas Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic each suffered accidents within the FA Cup remaining defeat final weekend.

There are worries over N’Golo Kante and Willian’s health, whereas Pedro dislocated his shoulder at Wembley. Callum Hudson-Odoi might subsequently begin, whereas Olivier Giroud might be tasked with main the road.

Our prediction: Bayern Munich v Chelsea

This is doubtless the top of a protracted summer season for Chelsea the place accidents have hampered Lampard’s aspirations.

And contemplating they want three objectives simply to attract degree with Bayern, it’s exhausting to see how the Blues overturn this fixture.

Bayern are unlikely to experiment right here as they stay up for a quarter-final conflict with both Napoli or Barcelona. This might be a colorless affair.

Our prediction: Bayern Munich 2-0 Chelsea

For the complete breakdown of what video games are arising try our Champions League fixtures on TV information.

For those who’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe try our TV information.