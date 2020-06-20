What channel is Bournemouth v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Bournemouth have spent the final three months of coronavirus lockdown sweating within the relegation mire and if ever there’s a time to click on into gear, it’s now.

The Cherries are determined to climb out of the underside three, having sat in 18th place since March.

Supervisor Eddie Howe’s marketing campaign to retain top-flight standing for subsequent time period kicks off this night in what is prone to be the most-watched high flight sport in historical past because of being the primary of the Premier League fixtures proven live on BBC.

Bournemouth go up towards Crystal Palace, a facet who’re certainly now secure.

With little to play for however league place, Palace might effectively be the right opponent for relegation-scrappers Bournemouth to make the most of right here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you must find out about how you can watch the Bournemouth v Crystal Palace sport on TV and on-line.

When is Bournemouth v Crystal Palace on TV?

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace will happen on Saturday 20th June 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:45pm – the match will observe three different live Premier League video games on Saturday, together with West Ham v Wolves at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Crystal Palace on?

Followers can tune in to observe the sport at no cost on BBC One from 7:15pm.

This is the primary of 4 Premier League video games on BBC.

Try our information for the total checklist.

How you can live stream Bournemouth v Crystal Palace on-line

You may as well live stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a spread of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace team news

Bournemouth: Accidents had severely impacted on Bournemouth when the season was suspended because of coronavirus – however boss Howe now has numerous males again in his facet.

David Brooks might get his first begin of the marketing campaign, whereas Steve Cook dinner and Arnaut Danjuma are each match once more after layoffs. Ryan Fraser might play, though his contract stand-off with the membership means Howe might look elsewhere to fill his XI.

Crystal Palace: Supervisor Roy Hodgson has a fully-fit squad to select from with Jeffrey Schlupp now again in motion. The Eagles broke for the season hiatus having received three video games on the bounce, with Jordan Ayew netting in 1-Zero wins over each Brighton and Watford.

Anticipate Ayew to start out once more, with Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha naturally forming the attacking arsenal.

Our prediction: Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

The previous three months have performed effectively into the arms of Hodgson, who will seemingly have seen it as a chance to relaxation his gamers.

Not so with Eddie Howe, who could have used the lockdown weeks to arrange his males for an almighty relegation scrap. Anticipate Bournemouth to come back out preventing right here and to attempt and impose themselves on Palace.

Of the Eagles’ 10 wins this season, eight have been by way of a one-goal margin. Even when Hodgson’s males management the sport Bournemouth received’t be greater than a objective away from some extent. This conflict could possibly be a tense one.

Our prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Crystal Palace

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace odds

Working in partnership with the Radio Occasions, guess365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Bournemouth (29/20) Draw (9/4) Crystal Palace (15/8)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 at present and declare a gap account supply of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to fluctuation. 18+ Solely. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. Supply Phrases: **New clients solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit accessible to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and fee technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Closing dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

Should you’re in search of one thing else to observe take a look at our TV information.