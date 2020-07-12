What channel is Bournemouth v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester head to Bournemouth on Sunday looking for to proceed their push for a Champions League spot after going two video games unbeaten within the Premier League.

The Foxes beat Crystal Palace and drew with Arsenal over the previous eight days to reaffirm their intention to nail a top-four end.

Nevertheless, Sunday sees Brendan Rodgers’ males come up in opposition to a Bournemouth aspect that is working out of Premier League fixtures to make sure survival.

The Cherries have endured a disastrous summer time and even a draw right here may show essential within the relegation scrap.

Leicester beat Bournemouth 3-1 on this reverse fixture again in August and we will count on loads extra targets right here on the south coast.

When is Bournemouth v Leicester on TV?

Bournemouth v Leicester will happen on Sunday 12th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to look at each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth v Leicester will kick off at 7pm – the match will comply with Tottenham v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Leicester on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League, Major Occasion and Sky One from 6:30pm.

This sport is additionally out there to look at live on free-to-air channel Choose TV.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

The best way to live stream Bournemouth v Leicester on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Bournemouth v Leicester team news

Bournemouth: Adam Smith got here off with a head harm within the midweek draw with Tottenham and, whereas Eddie Howe confirmed the defender is “okay”, followers may not count on him to play on Sunday.

David Brooks is a priority with a calf difficulty, however Callum Wilson ought to begin once more after 90 minutes vs Spurs following a two-game suspension.

Leicester: James Maddison may very well be out for the remainder of the season with a hip harm however will endure exams earlier than a choice is made on this weekend’s choice.

Ben Chilwell is additionally a fear after lacking the midweek draw with Arsenal. Jamie Vardy, Ayoze Perez and Kelechi Iheanacho ought to all begin.

Our prediction: Bournemouth v Leicester

Leicester are slowly getting again to their finest after a disappointing couple of outings a fortnight again and will hope to blow Bournemouth away right here.

Vardy is in high type with three targets in two video games and is actually the hazard man for the Foxes as soon as extra.

It’s exhausting to see how Bournemouth will tame their opponents over 90 minutes.

Our prediction: Bournemouth 0-3 Leicester

