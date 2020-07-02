What channel is Bournemouth v Newcastle on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Bournemouth have to discover a win through any means essential because the relegation battles enters a important stage within the Premier League fixtures.

The Cherries are considered one of 4 groups separated by only one level, and two of these sides are more likely to be a part of Norwich within the backside three on the finish of the season.

Eddie Howe will know {that a} win can be sufficient to place daylight between themselves and no less than considered one of their basement-dwelling rivals, however Newcastle have confirmed to be a troublesome nut to crack because the restart.

The Magpies beat Sheffield United 3-Zero on Tyneside earlier than drawing with Aston Villa and holding Manchester Metropolis to a decent scoreline throughout their FA Cup encounter.

Steve Bruce can be eager to see Joelinton construct on his strike in opposition to Sheffield United, however can the Brazilian show his price in a black and white shirt?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces it’s essential learn about the right way to watch the Bournemouth v Newcastle sport on TV and on-line.

When is Bournemouth v Newcastle on TV?

Bournemouth v Newcastle will happen on Wednesday 1st July 2020

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth v Newcastle will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede West Ham v Chelsea at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Newcastle on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Area from 5:30pm.

This sport is additionally obtainable to observe live on free-to-air channel Choose TV and Sky One.

How you can live stream Bournemouth v Newcastle on-line

Bournemouth v Newcastle odds

Bournemouth v Newcastle team news

Bournemouth: Josh King faces a race in opposition to time to be match for choice, whereas striker associate Callum Wilson is dominated out for 2 matches after choosing up 10 yellow playing cards.

Philip Billing, Simon Francis and David Brooks are all health doubts forward of the sport so as to add to Howe’s strife.

Newcastle: The Longstaff brothers are again in motion, although Matt Ritchie will miss out on a homecoming journey to his former aspect.

Except for that, Steve Bruce has all of his choices obtainable to him. Dwight Gayle may associate Joelinton up entrance.

Our prediction: Bournemouth v Newcastle

Bournemouth lack id. Are you able to actually inform me what their type of play is? Howe has all the time been seen to play ‘good soccer’ and ‘the precise means’, however there’s a extreme lack of proof of that in 2019/20.

In the end this sport is about outcomes, and boy does Howe want one right here.

Newcastle have little to play for however they’re not a team to again down and roll over. Bournemouth’s damage points and a scarcity of dwelling benefit might be sufficient to see the Magpies frustrate Howe additional.

Our prediction: Bournemouth 0-1 Newcastle

