What channel is Bournemouth v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Bournemouth host Southampton in a south coast scrap with their Premier League standing hanging by a thread.

The Cherries merely want a win from their ultimate two video games, no less than one, and hope outcomes elsewhere fall their manner.

Eddie Howe will demand a spirited efficiency from his aspect, extra akin to their Premier League fixtures in opposition to Leicester and Manchester Metropolis than their earlier heavy defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle.

Southampton have little to play for with the highest half all-but out of attain and worries of relegation a distant reminiscence.

The Saints boast a chart-topping striker in Danny Ings who can be eager to push his case for the Golden Boot within the ultimate two weeks of the season.

When is Bournemouth v Southampton on TV?

Bournemouth v Southampton will happen on Sunday 19th July 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to observe each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth v Southampton will kick off at 2pm – the match precedes Tottenham v Leicester at 4pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Southampton on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 1 from .

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 per thirty days. You may add the ‘Huge Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels through a NOW TV go.

Tips on how to live stream Bournemouth v Southampton on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month go with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bournemouth v Southampton odds

Bournemouth v Southampton team news

Bournemouth: Nathan Ake, Charlie Daniels, Simon Francis and Chris Mepham stay sidelined via harm.

Adam Smith missed the Metropolis conflict with concussion and is labelled as a doubt.

Southampton: Ralph Hassenhuttl has made loads of modifications to his XI in latest weeks in a bid to maintain the legs recent.

Sofiane Boufal, Yan Valery and Moussa Djenepo are all out, however Kyle Walker-Peters and Jack Stephens are anticipated to return to the line-up.

Our prediction: Bournemouth v Southampton

Bournemouth have every thing to play for, have they got the standard to kill groups off although?

As implausible because the Leicester outcome was for them, it was a uncommon occasion, and Howe’s males struggled all through the primary half till they acquired the bit via their tooth.

They’ll give it a shot, however in Ings, Southampton boast a medical finisher who may disrupt celebrations on the Vitality Stadium.

Our prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Southampton

