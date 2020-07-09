What channel is Bournemouth v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham are hanging on within the race for a European place as the ultimate Premier League fixtures of the 2019/20 season become visible.

Spurs are within the combine for a Europa League spot, however midweek outcomes may very well be essential to their possibilities of locking down a spot within the continental competitors.

A slim victory over Everton on Monday evening can have finished little to boost confidence in north London, however the factors had been most welcome.

Bournemouth are staring down the barrel of relegation with 4 factors separating them from security with simply 5 video games to play.

Eddie Howe shall be determined for his males to benefit from Tottenham’s inconsistency, however should choose up his personal aspect’s spirits as time runs out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you want to learn about learn how to watch the Bournemouth v Tottenham sport on TV and on-line.

When is Bournemouth v Tottenham on TV?

Bournemouth v Tottenham will happen on Thursday ninth July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you may tune in to observe each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth v Tottenham will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede the late kick-off Aston Villa v Manchester United, additionally on Sky Sports activities.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Tottenham on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Major Occasion from 5:30pm.

Tips on how to live stream Bournemouth v Tottenham on-line

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Bournemouth v Tottenham odds

Bournemouth v Tottenham team news

Bournemouth: Callum Wilson returns from suspension and will lead the road although Jack Stacey, Charlie Daniels and Simon Francis stay sidelined with harm points.

Chris Mepham, Andrew Surman and Steve Prepare dinner shall be given late health exams, and Howe shall be determined for good news on that entrance.

Tottenham: Eric Dier has been suspended for 4 video games after climbing into the gang to confront a fan who allegedly confronted his household previous to lockdown.

Harry Winks is prone to slot into Dier’s place, although Dele Alli will even miss out resulting from a hamstring tweak.

Our prediction: Bournemouth v Tottenham

It’s not harsh to say Bournemouth have been abysmal since lockdown, and they had been hardly ever a lot better than that earlier than it.

Wilson’s return is about as massive a spark as they’re prone to obtain between now and the tip of the season, with all their hopes resting on the shoulders of him and Josh King.

Tottenham haven’t been convincing however in Harry Kane and Son Heung Min they’ve match-winners able to doing simply that right here.

Our prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Tottenham

For the complete breakdown of what video games are developing try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

If you happen to’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe try our TV information.