What channel is Brentford v Fulham Championship play-off final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

All of it comes right down to this, the Championship play-off final will likely be fought over between West London rivals Brentford and Fulham.

The edges completed third and fourth respectively, and have each confirmed their value as high contenders within the division.

Brentford haven’t performed within the high flight of English soccer since 1947 and have a transparent shot at their first Premier League marketing campaign.

Fulham have been relegated from the highest division final season and are hoping for an instantaneous return below Scott Parker.

The edges will face one another at an empty Wembley stadium, however who will come out on high with a spot within the Premier League – and subsequently over £130 million – at stake.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you could find out about tips on how to watch the Brentford v Fulham Championship play-off final on TV and on-line.

When is Brentford v Fulham on TV?

Brentford v Fulham will happen on Tuesday 4th August 2020.

It’s an uncommon time for a play-off final to happen, with the EFL’s showpiece video games often falling throughout financial institution vacation weekend in Could.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Fulham will kick off at 7:30pm – the match would be the solely recreation of the day.

What TV channel is Brentford v Fulham on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Principal Occasion from 7pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Find out how to live stream Brentford v Fulham on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Brentford v Fulham team news

Brentford: Nikos Karelis is the one absentee for the Bees. They’re anticipated to call an unchanged XI to the one which triumphed over Swansea within the second leg of the earlier spherical.

Fulham: All eyes flip to Aleksandar Mitrovic. He missed the semi-final with a hamstring harm however has been handed match to start out right here. Neeskens Kabano might miss out with a hamstring situation.

Our prediction: Brentford v Fulham

After a wild finish to the Championship season, the 2 groups who deserve a spot within the play-off final have each reached it.

Brentford have a variety of attacking threats, with Ollie Watkins main the purpose hunt for the Bees. Fulham might must tighten up if they’re to compensate for a scarcity of sharpness up entrance.

Mitrovic will likely be mentally raring to go, however bodily he will not be 100 per cent, whereas Kebano’s absence could be a blow.

Anticipate a terrific end-to-end recreation, Brentford may have sufficient to nick it on the demise.

Our prediction: Brentford 2-1 Fulham

As soon as the sport is over, don’t despair… European soccer is coming again.

For a full breakdown of what video games are arising take a look at our Champions League fixtures and Europa League fixtures TV guides.

If you happen to’re in search of one thing else to observe take a look at our TV information.