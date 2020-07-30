What channel is Brentford v Swansea Championship play-off semi-final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brentford will hope to say goodbye to Griffin Park in model as they put together for his or her last sport within the floor – and it’s one of many greatest of their historical past.

The Bees missed out on automated promotion by a whisker and have been toppled 1-Zero by Swansea within the dying levels of their first play-off conflict.

They have to now regroup for one final throw of the cube at residence in a bid to achieve the Championship play-off last.

Swansea are in dreamland proper now. Steve Cooper’s males leapt into the play-offs on the expense of Nottingham Forest in probably the most dramatic of circumstances on the ultimate.

Now they’re within the reverse state of affairs. The Swans have a result in defend and not throw away – which consequence will or not it’s?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you have to learn about learn how to watch the Brentford v Swansea sport on TV and on-line.

When is Brentford v Swansea on TV?

Brentford v Swansea will happen on Wednesday 29th July 2020.

The Championship play-offs will wrap up inside every week at an empty Wembley stadium for the ultimate showdown.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Swansea will kick off at 7:45pm – the match is the primary of two play-offs this week with Fulham v Cardiff on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Brentford v Swansea on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Most important Occasion from 7pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Learn how to live stream Brentford v Swansea on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Brentford v Swansea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, wager365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

wager365 odds: Brentford (3/5) Draw (3/1) Swansea (9/2)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to wager365 immediately and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Guess Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to alter. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Be aware – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the provide quantity in any means.

Brentford v Swansea team news

Brentford: Rico Henry is obtainable to play after having his crimson card rescinded from the primary leg.

Emiliano Marcondes may come into the XI after that includes from the bench final outing.

Swansea: Kyle Naughton is again from a three-match ban however Cooper could also be reluctant to alter a successful components.

Wayne Routledge missed the primary leg and is not anticipated to get well in time for this one, not less than not from the beginning.

Our prediction: Brentford v Swansea

Neither team ought to be written off forward of this one. Many individuals have tipped Brentford to cruise by, utterly forgetting the occasions of their final encounter.

The Bees made probabilities, and on one other day would’ve transformed them, however Swansea have a tangible purpose on the board, and that is value defending.

Brentford might win the battle, however Swansea, enjoying with out worry, with nothing to lose and little in the best way of expectations, may have the liberty to win the battle. Someway.

Our prediction: Brentford 2-1 Swansea (Swansea on penalties)

(Brentford to win 2-1: 15/2 at wager365)

Provide Phrases: **New clients solely. Min deposit £5. Guess Credit obtainable to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, wager and cost technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Guess Credit stake. Cut-off dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the complete breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our live soccer on TV information.

In the event you’re in search of one thing else to observe take a look at our TV Information.