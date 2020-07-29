What channel is Brentford v Swansea Championship play-off semi-final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brentford will hope to say goodbye to Griffin Park in model as they put together for his or her last recreation within the floor – and it’s one of many greatest of their historical past.

The Bees missed out on automated promotion by a whisker and have been toppled 1-Zero by Swansea within the dying levels of their first play-off conflict.

They need to now regroup for one final throw of the cube at residence in a bid to succeed in the Championship play-off last.

Swansea are in dreamland proper now. Steve Cooper’s males leapt into the play-offs on the expense of Nottingham Forest in probably the most dramatic of circumstances on the ultimate.

Now they’re within the reverse scenario. The Swans have a result in defend and not throw away – which consequence will it’s?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it is advisable to find out about how you can watch the Brentford v Swansea recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Brentford v Swansea on TV?

Brentford v Swansea will happen on Wednesday 29th July 2020.

The Championship play-offs will wrap up inside every week at an empty Wembley stadium for the ultimate showdown.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Swansea will kick off at 7:45pm – the match is the primary of two play-offs this week with Fulham v Cardiff on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Brentford v Swansea on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Essential Occasion from 7pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Tips on how to live stream Brentford v Swansea on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Brentford v Swansea odds

Brentford v Swansea team news

Brentford: Rico Henry is accessible to play after having his crimson card rescinded from the primary leg.

Emiliano Marcondes might come into the XI after that includes from the bench final day out.

Swansea: Kyle Naughton is again from a three-match ban however Cooper could also be reluctant to alter a profitable formulation.

Wayne Routledge missed the primary leg and is not anticipated to get better in time for this one, at the very least not from the beginning.

Our prediction: Brentford v Swansea

Neither team ought to be written off forward of this one. Many individuals have tipped Brentford to cruise via, utterly forgetting the occasions of their final encounter.

The Bees made probabilities, and on one other day would’ve transformed them, however Swansea have a tangible purpose on the board, and that is price defending.

Brentford could win the battle, however Swansea, enjoying with out concern, with nothing to lose and little in the best way of expectations, could have the liberty to win the battle. One way or the other.

Our prediction: Brentford 2-1 Swansea (Swansea on penalties)

