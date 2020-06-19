What channel is Brighton v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal head to the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon trying to bounce again from a humbling 3-Zero defeat to Manchester Metropolis in midweek.

The Gunners suffered two early accidents in that conflict, with Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari being compelled off, whereas David Luiz was proven a pink card.

It means they’re now languishing even additional behind the highest 4, with the season threatening to fizzle out forward of their remaining Premier League fixtures.

They need to now deal with a Brighton facet which might be nervously trying over their shoulders on the drop zone.

The Seagulls spent the coronavirus break in 16th place within the Premier League with Graham Potter tasked with securing top-flight soccer once more for subsequent season.

When is Brighton v Arsenal on TV?

Brighton v Arsenal will happen on Saturday 20th June 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Arsenal will kick off at 3pm – the match will comply with Watford v Leicester, which kicks off at 12:30pm. Two extra Premier League video games are additionally scheduled for Saturday night.

What TV channel is Brighton v Arsenal on?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 2:45pm.

How you can live stream Brighton v Arsenal on-line

Brighton v Arsenal team news

Brighton: Midfielder Steven Alzate will not be risked for Saturday’s sport as boss Potter seems to be to ‘handle’ the Colombian’s problematic groin harm by means of the remainder of the season.

Potter is positively with out Jose Izquierdo, and there are worries he might not play for the Seagulls once more. Apart from that, the supervisor has the choose of his squad.

Arsenal: Luiz is suspended for the sport after being despatched off in opposition to Metropolis. There are considerations over the health of Xhaka and Mari too.

Whether or not or not Gunners boss Mikel Arteta brings Mesut Ozil again into the fold we should wait and see. Ozil was not within the squad on Wednesday night time, which Arteta stated was on account of ‘tactical causes’.

Our prediction: Brighton v Arsenal

Arsenal had been outplayed by Metropolis simply 4 days in the past, suffered two recent accidents and a suspension. This couldn’t play extra into Brighton’s palms.

The cliche suggests Arsenal will come out all-guns-blazing in an effort to proper the wrongs of Wednesday night time. However over the previous decade or so Arsenal followers have turn into used to the malaise that may dangle over the membership when issues aren’t going nicely – and Saturday might witness one other insipid efficiency.

Potter shall be hoping to safe at the least some extent on this conflict, because the Seagulls look to climb away from the drop zone.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-1 Arsenal

Brighton v Arsenal odds

