What channel is Brighton v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea are some of the eagerly-anticipated groups to observe when the Premier League fixtures get underway this weekend.

The Blues journey to face Brighton with a bunch of recent signings and high-profile names determined to make a right away influence.

Timo Werner is the almost definitely to begin, although it stays to be seen whether or not Frank Lampard will throw Kai Havertz straight in on the deep finish.

The Chelsea boss might be decided for his aspect to tighten up on the again, however when it comes to targets scored, this season shouldn’t bear any points.

Brighton have added little to their squad to this point in 2020/21 however will belief coach Graham Potter to extract a tune from his crop of present gamers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you might want to find out about methods to watch Brighton v Chelsea on TV and on-line.

When is Brighton v Chelsea on TV?

Brighton v Chelsea will happen on Monday 14th September 2020.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest occasions and data.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Chelsea will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend, together with Tottenham v Everton on Sunday 13th September 2020.

What TV channel is Brighton v Chelsea on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Foremost Occasion from 8pm.

You may add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days mixed or decide up the whole sports activities bundle for simply £23 per thirty days.

How you can live stream Brighton v Chelsea on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Brighton v Chelsea team news

Brighton: There aren’t any damage considerations in anyway for Potter and his team.

Adam Lallana is poised to make his debut after becoming a member of from Liverpool whereas Ben White will return to the XI after impressing on mortgage at newly-promoted Leeds final 12 months.

Chelsea: Damage considerations galore! New signings Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech are out, whereas Thiago Silva has solely simply arrived on the membership following his transfer and Monday might be too quickly for him to begin.

Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta are match once more, however gained’t be rushed again from hamstring accidents.

Mateo Kovacic will serve a suspension, whereas teenager Billy Gilmour is additionally dominated out by damage.

Our prediction: Brighton v Chelsea

Chelsea have the makings of a very terrific team, however they’re coming into this season in disjointed vogue.

It could be some weeks earlier than we see one of the best of the Blues as their new boys stand up to hurry and shake off their numerous damage issues.

Nonetheless, Werner might be hoping to get off to a brilliant begin, so too will Havertz. Chelsea have a tendency to not maintain clear sheets, however ought to discover the online with the attacking sources at their disposal.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-2 Chelsea

For the complete breakdown of what video games are arising try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In case you’re in search of one thing else to observe try our TV Information.