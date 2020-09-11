What channel is Brighton v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea are some of the eagerly-anticipated groups to look at when the Premier League fixtures get underway this weekend.

The Blues journey to face Brighton with a number of recent signings and high-profile names determined to make an instantaneous impression.

Timo Werner is the most certainly to start out, although it stays to be seen whether or not Frank Lampard will throw Kai Havertz straight in on the deep finish.

The Chelsea boss might be decided for his aspect to tighten up on the again, however when it comes to objectives scored, this season shouldn’t bear any points.

Brighton have added little to their squad thus far in 2020/21 however will belief coach Graham Potter to extract a tune from his crop of current gamers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you could find out about the way to watch Brighton v Chelsea on TV and on-line.

When is Brighton v Chelsea on TV?

Brighton v Chelsea will happen on Monday 14th September 2020.

Try our Premier League fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Chelsea will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend, together with Tottenham v Everton on Sunday 13th September 2020.

What TV channel is Brighton v Chelsea on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Essential Occasion from 8pm.

You’ll be able to add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days mixed or choose up the entire sports activities bundle for simply £23 per thirty days.

live stream Brighton v Chelsea on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Brighton v Chelsea team news

Brighton: There are not any harm considerations in any way for Potter and his team.

Adam Lallana is poised to make his debut after becoming a member of from Liverpool whereas Ben White will return to the XI after impressing on mortgage at newly-promoted Leeds final 12 months.

Chelsea: Damage considerations galore! New signings Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech are out, whereas Thiago Silva has solely simply arrived on the membership following his transfer and Monday might be too quickly for him to start out.

Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta are match once more, however received’t be rushed again from hamstring accidents.

Mateo Kovacic will serve a suspension, whereas teenager Billy Gilmour is additionally dominated out by way of harm.

Our prediction: Brighton v Chelsea

Chelsea have the makings of a very terrific team, however they’re coming into this season in disjointed trend.

It could be some weeks earlier than we see one of the best of the Blues as their new boys rise up to hurry and shake off their varied harm issues.

Nevertheless, Werner might be hoping to get off to a shiny begin, so too will Havertz. Chelsea have a tendency to not maintain clear sheets, however ought to discover the online with the attacking assets at their disposal.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-2 Chelsea

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

If you happen to’re searching for one thing else to look at try our TV Information.