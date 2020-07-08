What channel is Brighton v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool’s coronation tour proceed with a visit to the seaside as Brighton welcome the champions to the south coast this week.

Nevertheless, it’s not all been plain crusing for the Reds since they have been confirmed as champions following a humiliating defeat to Man Metropolis earlier than struggling to beat relegation-battling Aston Villa on the weekend.

Liverpool did run out 2-Zero winners in opposition to Villa, however the goalless scoreline after 70 minutes has raised eyebrows over the champions’ focus of their remaining Premier League fixtures.

Watch Brighton v Liverpool with a NOW TV Sky Sports activities day go

Brighton have shuffled away from fast hazard, and could have already completed sufficient to safe their standing within the high flight for an additional season, though that could be all the way down to the truth that rivals under them merely haven’t turned up in lockdown.

Graham Potter will likely be eager to stay extra factors on the board, and will hope his team can present extra resilience right here than once they face Manchester United on the AMEX just lately.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you want to learn about watch the Brighton v Liverpool recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Brighton v Liverpool on TV?

Brighton v Liverpool will happen on Wednesday eighth July 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Liverpool will kick off at 8:15pm – the match follows three Premier League matches together with Man Metropolis v Newcastle.

What TV channel is Brighton v Liverpool on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Most important Occasion from 8pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

The way to live stream Brighton v Liverpool on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV might be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Brighton v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, guess365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Brighton (5/1) Draw (10/3) Liverpool (8/15)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 in the present day and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to vary. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Notice – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the provide quantity in any approach.

Brighton v Liverpool team news

Brighton: Other than absentees Jose Izquierdo and Steven Alzate, Potter has no different health issues.

The Seagulls have adopted a number of totally different kinds of play in current weeks as Potter tinkered to discover a stable system, and may pull one other trick out of the bag for this encounter.

Liverpool: Joel Matip, James Milner and Dejan Lovren stay sidelined, in any other case Jurgen Klopp has a contemporary slate to select from.

Curtis Jones scored final outing from the bench and could also be given extra of an opportunity to impress within the coming weeks, although a spot within the beginning XI appears unlikely. Roberto Firmino is more likely to begin, although Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah might be rotated.

Our prediction: Brighton v Liverpool

There’s not quite a bit left to play for on this one. After all, Liverpool have secured their crown whereas Brighton aren’t beneath fast stress to get something from this recreation.

A lot relies on Liverpool’s method to the sport. They won’t need one other gradual drawn out affair just like the Villa recreation, however will as a substitute need to knock in a few early targets to stop their season from fading away.

Mane might be the difference-maker once more for the Reds.

Our prediction: Brighton 0-2 Liverpool

Supply Phrases: **New clients solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit accessible to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and cost technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Cut-off dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the complete breakdown of what video games are arising take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

When you’re in search of one thing else to observe take a look at our TV information.