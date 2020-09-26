What channel is Brighton v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will hope to kick begin their Premier League marketing campaign at Brighton after shedding their opening sport of the season final week.

United, whose opening Premier League fixtures have been the envy of their top-four rivals, misplaced 3-1 at residence to Crystal Palace final Saturday.

And whereas Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s males earned a 3-0 EFL Cup win over Luton in midweek, all focus is on grabbing three factors on the Amex Stadium right here.

Brighton have began the season properly, having recovered from a slim defeat to Chelsea on opening day to stun Newcastle 3-0 final weekend.

The Seagulls will likely be assured of one other scalp right here on Saturday, which suggests the primary Premier League match of the weekend may produce loads of drama.

When is Brighton v Man Utd on TV?

Brighton v Man Utd will happen on Saturday twenty sixth September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Tottenham v Newcastle, which kicks off at 2pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Brighton v Man Utd on?

The sport will likely be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How one can live stream Brighton v Man Utd on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches through the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Brighton v Man Utd team news

Brighton: Yves Bissouma is suspended for the sport after selecting up a crimson card towards Newcastle, whereas Dale Stephens and Aaron Connolly are rated uncertain.

Jose Izquierdo, Florin Andone and Christian Walton are all sidelined, however full-back Tariq Lamptey may return following a hip subject.

Man Utd: Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones and Sergio Romero stay out, whereas supervisor Solskjaer prone to make adjustments from the XI that beat Luton in midweek.

Donny van de Beek ought to begin, with Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood probably coming again into the line-up.

Our prediction: Brighton v Man Utd

United have been stung by Palace final weekend and Solskjaer will likely be cautious of how Brighton managed their most up-to-date Premier League conflict towards Newcastle.

Don’t be stunned if United come out somewhat slowly right here, which may assist the Seagulls settle and check under-pressure goalkeeper David De Gea.

We’re prone to see targets at each ends on the Amex and United, whereas favourites, will likely be pushed all the best way on the south coast.

Our prediction: Brighton 2-2 Man Utd

