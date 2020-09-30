What channel is Brighton v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United journey to face Brighton within the Carabao Cup this week, an efficient rematch of a pulsating Premier League affair between the perimeters on the weekend.

United stole a 3-2 victory over the Seagulls with a penalty strike 10 minutes into added time on the finish of the sport.

The ultimate whistle had already blown, however VAR dominated that Neal Maupay had dealt with the ball simply previous to the tip of the match. Bruno Fernandes stepped up and the remainder is historical past.

Brighton might be happy that the fourth spherical of Carabao Cup fixtures has supplied them with a shot at revenge.

Boss Graham Potter’s team-talk is already written, and he’ll anticipate his gamers to place up a powerful problem in opposition to a United aspect that might be reshuffled from the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing that you must learn about find out how to watch Brighton v Man Utd on TV and on-line.

When is Brighton v Man Utd on TV?

Brighton v Man Utd will happen on Wednesday thirtieth September 2020.

Take a look at our Carabao Cup fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Man Utd will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are quite a few Carabao Cup video games happening this week together with Liverpool v Arsenal on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Brighton v Man Utd on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Essential Occasion from 7:30pm.

You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days mixed or choose up the whole sports activities package deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

The right way to live stream Brighton v Man Utd on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Watch Brighton v Man Utd within the US

ESPN+ will likely be displaying each Carabao Cup fixture live within the US, that means followers throughout the pond can tune in for all the most important video games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the ultimate may also be proven live on ESPN+.

Brighton v Man Utd team news

Brighton: The short turnaround might see Brighton make a couple of adjustments, whereas absences might additionally dictate the beginning XI.

Yves Bissouma is about to finish his three-match suspension however misses out right here, whereas Jose Izquierdo, Florin Andone and Christian Walton stay out.

Man Utd: Solely long-term absentees Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones miss out for United.

Dean Henderson will get one other probability between the sticks, whereas new signing Donny van de Beek is anticipated to marshal the midfield alongside Fred and Scott McTominay.

Our prediction: Brighton v Man Utd

Count on a really completely different recreation to the one you noticed on Saturday.

United’s fast frontline will likely be given an evening off to recharge, with some extra sturdy midfielders coming in to solidify the core of the aspect.

Solskjaer will hope to see a defensive enchancment right here and will likely be completely happy to scrape via with an unglamorous victory.

Our prediction: Brighton 0-1 Man Utd

