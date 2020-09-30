What channel is Brighton v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United journey to face Brighton within the Carabao Cup this week, an efficient rematch of a pulsating Premier League affair between the perimeters on the weekend.

United stole a 3-2 victory over the Seagulls with a penalty strike 10 minutes into added time on the finish of the sport.

The ultimate whistle had already blown, however VAR dominated that Neal Maupay had dealt with the ball simply previous to the top of the match. Bruno Fernandes stepped up and the remainder is historical past.

Brighton could be happy that the fourth spherical of Carabao Cup fixtures has offered them with a shot at revenge.

Boss Graham Potter’s team-talk is already written, and he’ll anticipate his gamers to place up a robust problem towards a United facet that may very well be reshuffled from the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you want to find out about tips on how to watch Brighton v Man Utd on TV and on-line.

When is Brighton v Man Utd on TV?

Brighton v Man Utd will happen on Wednesday thirtieth September 2020.

Take a look at our Carabao Cup fixtures and live soccer on TV guides for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Man Utd will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are quite a few Carabao Cup video games going down this week together with Liverpool v Arsenal on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Brighton v Man Utd on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Essential Occasion from 7:30pm.

You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days mixed or choose up the entire sports activities bundle for simply £23 per thirty days.

How you can live stream Brighton v Man Utd on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Watch Brighton v Man Utd within the US

ESPN+ might be displaying each Carabao Cup fixture live within the US, that means followers throughout the pond can tune in for all the most important video games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the ultimate will even be proven live on ESPN+.

Brighton v Man Utd team news

Brighton: The short turnaround might see Brighton make a number of adjustments, whereas absences might additionally dictate the beginning XI.

Yves Bissouma is about to finish his three-match suspension however misses out right here, whereas Jose Izquierdo, Florin Andone and Christian Walton stay out.

Man Utd: Solely long-term absentees Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones miss out for United.

Dean Henderson will get one other likelihood between the sticks, whereas new signing Donny van de Beek is anticipated to marshal the midfield alongside Fred and Scott McTominay.

Our prediction: Brighton v Man Utd

Anticipate a really completely different recreation to the one you noticed on Saturday.

United’s speedy frontline might be given an evening off to recharge, with some extra sturdy midfielders coming in to solidify the core of the facet.

Solskjaer will hope to see a defensive enchancment right here and might be blissful to scrape by way of with an unglamorous victory.

Our prediction: Brighton 0-1 Man Utd

For the total breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

Should you’re in search of one thing else to observe take a look at our TV Information.