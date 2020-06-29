What channel is Brighton v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will hope to maintain tempo with Chelsea and Wolves because the race for a Champions League place heats up.

Each Chelsea and Wolves have already gained throughout this gameweek, which means United should emulate them to maintain a foot within the hunt for the highest 4.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be delighted by his team’s begin to lockdown, significantly after Anthony Martial’s hat-trick towards Sheffield United.

Brighton have began neatly because the return with a 2-1 win over Arsenal and sturdy goalless draw towards Champions League-chasing Leicester.

They’ve an ominous run of Premier League fixtures between now and the tip of the marketing campaign, can they maintain agency?

When is Brighton v Man Utd on TV?

When is Brighton v Man Utd on TV?

Brighton v Man Utd will happen on Tuesday 30th June 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm – the match is the one Premier League encounter on that night.

What TV channel is Brighton v Man Utd on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Principal Occasion from 7:30pm.

This sport is additionally accessible to look at live on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

Find out how to live stream Brighton v Man Utd on-line

Brighton v Man Utd odds

Brighton v Man Utd team news

Brighton: Adam Webster has a hamstring downside that ought to imply Shane Duffy will begin as a substitute.

In any other case it’s a fairly clear invoice of well being for the Seagulls who’ve made a good begin to lockdown life.

Man Utd: United don’t have any damage worries aside from Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe’s continued absences.

Solskjaer rested most of his stars from the beginning of United’s FA Cup conflict with Norwich. Although a number of key gamers got here off the bench to play via additional time, they need to nonetheless be match and raring to go right here.

Our prediction: Brighton v Man Utd

Brighton have appeared resilient of their opening video games, exactly what they wanted to be towards difficult opposition.

They may goal to dig deep and maintain agency towards Man Utd’s forward-thinking pink tide.

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are starting to show their capabilities as a partnership and with forward-runners forward, United’s type is inevitable.

Brighton will show a troublesome nut to crack, however United ought to nonetheless get the job performed.

Our prediction: Brighton 0-1 Man Utd

