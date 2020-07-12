What channel is Brighton v Manchester City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City could have surrendered the Premier League title to Liverpool however there is no suggestion that supervisor Pep Guardiola is giving up on the season.

City head to Brighton on Saturday night searching for a win to rebuild their type, after a shock defeat to Southampton, forward of FA Cup and Champions League video games later this summer season.

Brighton aren’t secure from relegation simply but and know even some extent right here would vastly assist their survival possibilities, with only a handful of Premier League fixtures remaining.

The Seagulls battled to a 3-1 loss to Liverpool final day trip and now have the unenviable activity of tackling City 4 days later.

This fixture may produce loads of targets on the Amex Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you want to learn about how one can watch the Brighton v Manchester City recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Brighton v Manchester City on TV?

Brighton v Manchester City will happen on Saturday 11th July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Manchester City will kick off at 8pm – the match will comply with Sheffield United v Chelsea, which kicks off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Manchester City on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Important Occasion from 7:45pm.

This recreation is additionally out there to observe live on free-to-air channel Choose TV.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

The way to live stream Brighton v Manchester City on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Brighton v Manchester City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Occasions, guess365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Brighton (17/2) Draw (17/4) Manchester City (3/10)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 at this time and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to vary. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Notice – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the provide quantity in any means.

Brighton v Manchester City team news

Brighton: Steven Alzate seems set for an operation after failing to recuperate from a groin drawback and will virtually actually miss this weekend’s recreation.

Jose Izquierdo stays out, however Adam Webster seems to have totally recovered from a hamstring damage after taking part in 90 minutes in back-to-back matches. Aaron Mooy may begin in midfield, whereas Neal Maupay is more likely to be the frontman as soon as once more.

Manchester City: Sergio Aguero was the one severe absentee from the 5-Zero win over Newcastle in midweek and supervisor Guardiola is more likely to follow Gabriel Jesus up entrance.

Aymeric Laporte may return to the center of defence rather than John Stones or Nicolas Otamendi. Rodri lasted 45 minutes final day trip and may drop to the bench right here.

Our prediction: Brighton v Manchester City

Brighton received off to a shocker of their 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Wednesday and one other gradual begin may break their night right here too.

City shall be able to take the sport to their opponents and set the tempo early. Don’t be shocked if we see targets earlier than the halfway level of the primary half.

Brighton will give this a shot however in actuality City must be comfy winners right here.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-3 Manchester City

(Manchester City to win 3-1: 11/1 at Wager365)

Supply Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit out there to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and cost methodology exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Closing dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the complete breakdown of what video games are developing take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

Should you’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe take a look at our TV information.