What channel is Brighton v Manchester City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City could have surrendered the Premier League title to Liverpool however there is no suggestion that supervisor Pep Guardiola is giving up on the season.

City head to Brighton on Saturday night looking for a win to rebuild their type, after a shock defeat to Southampton, forward of FA Cup and Champions League video games later this summer season.

Brighton aren’t secure from relegation simply but and know even a degree right here would vastly support their survival possibilities, with only a handful of Premier League fixtures remaining.

The Seagulls battled to a 3-1 loss to Liverpool final trip and now have the unenviable job of tackling City 4 days later.

This fixture might produce loads of objectives on the Amex Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces it’s essential to learn about methods to watch the Brighton v Manchester City sport on TV and on-line.

When is Brighton v Manchester City on TV?

Brighton v Manchester City will happen on Saturday 11th July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Manchester City will kick off at 8pm – the match will comply with Sheffield United v Chelsea, which kicks off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Manchester City on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Primary Occasion from 7:45pm.

This sport is additionally out there to observe live on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Tips on how to live stream Brighton v Manchester City on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Brighton v Manchester City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, guess365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Brighton (17/2) Draw (17/4) Manchester City (3/10)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 immediately and declare a gap account supply of ‘As much as £100 in Guess Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to vary. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Be aware – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the supply quantity in any manner.

Brighton v Manchester City team news

Brighton: Steven Alzate appears to be like set for an operation after failing to recuperate from a groin drawback and will virtually definitely miss this weekend’s sport.

Jose Izquierdo stays out, however Adam Webster appears to be like to have totally recovered from a hamstring damage after taking part in 90 minutes in back-to-back matches. Aaron Mooy might begin in midfield, whereas Neal Maupay is more likely to be the frontman as soon as once more.

Manchester City: Sergio Aguero was the one severe absentee from the 5-Zero win over Newcastle in midweek and supervisor Guardiola is more likely to stick to Gabriel Jesus up entrance.

Aymeric Laporte might return to the guts of defence instead of John Stones or Nicolas Otamendi. Rodri lasted 45 minutes final trip and might drop to the bench right here.

Our prediction: Brighton v Manchester City

Brighton obtained off to a shocker of their 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Wednesday and one other sluggish begin might wreck their night right here too.

City shall be able to take the sport to their opponents and set the tempo early. Don’t be shocked if we see objectives earlier than the halfway level of the primary half.

Brighton will give this a shot however in actuality City needs to be snug winners right here.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-3 Manchester City

(Manchester City to win 3-1: 11/1 at Guess365)

Provide Phrases: **New clients solely. Min deposit £5. Guess Credit out there to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and cost technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Guess Credit stake. Closing dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the total breakdown of what video games are arising try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

For those who’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe try our TV information.