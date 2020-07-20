What channel is Brighton v Newcastle on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton can formally ebook their place within the 2020/21 Premier League season with some extent towards Newcastle on the AMEX Stadium tonight.

The Seagulls are six factors above Aston Villa with six factors left to play for. Barring a seismic collapse, Brighton ought to be fantastic, however Graham Potter will relaxation simpler realizing it’s a accomplished deal.

He could also be inwardly relieved that Brighton nonetheless technically have one thing to play for with a purpose to focus minds and sharpen wits as they try to complete as excessive as attainable with two Premier League fixtures remaining.

Newcastle are rooted within the backside half, unable to complete within the prime 10 but additionally protected from relegation.

Steve Bruce will probably be happy with a stable season, but when he is given the prospect to steer the ship as soon as once more subsequent season – takeover or not – he’ll anticipate progress.

When is Brighton v Newcastle on TV?

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you possibly can tune in to observe each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Newcastle will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Wolves v Crystal Palace at 8:15pm, live on BT Sport.

What TV channel is Brighton v Newcastle on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Fundamental Occasion from 5:30pm.

This sport is additionally accessible to observe live on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

How you can live stream Brighton v Newcastle on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Brighton v Newcastle team news

Brighton: Adam Webster and Alireza Jahanbakhsh each picked up knocks and tweaks final trip and are rated as 50:50 to function right here.

Glenn Murray performed final week however is anticipated to return to the bench for this one.

Newcastle: The Magpies have racked up an eight-man harm record throughout lockdown.

Centre-back choices Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Florian Lejeune are all out. Isaac Hayden might have been a last-resort choice, however he too is out, which means Newcastle might flip to teen Kelland Watts.

Our prediction: Brighton v Newcastle

Let’s be actual right here, this isn’t one for the neutrals. Brighton v Newcastle in a battle to complete barely larger within the backside half received’t set many pulses racing, even on the south coast and Tyneside.

Brighton can safe their standing within the prime flight, however they’re just about there no matter tonight’s consequence.

This sport is most essential for Steve Bruce as he continues to battle for assist in his hometown. The upcoming takeover might put his job on the road which means each sport, each consequence is a chance to impress, or no less than present glimmers of progress.

Brighton received’t be simply damaged down although.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-1 Newcastle

