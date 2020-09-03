What channel is Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Republic of Ireland are again in motion this week as they kick off their 2020/21 Nations League marketing campaign in Bulgaria.

Thursday sees Nations League fixtures return to our screens with 10 worldwide fixtures from throughout the continent.

Stephen Kenny’s males will hope to get off to a powerful begin as worldwide soccer returns following the extended coronavirus break.

And Ireland shall be looking for three factors from their journey to Sofia as they search promotion to the Nations League prime division.

The match can even be Kenny’s first style of managing on the worldwide stage, with hopes excessive for the Dundalk man.

When is Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland on TV?

Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland will happen on Thursday third September 2020.

Nations League video games are being staggered throughout the week-long worldwide break this September.

Try our live soccer on TV tonight information for the latest video games and kick off occasions.

What time is kick-off?

Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm – the match will comply with Latvia v Andorra at 5pm, and is one of 10 televised Nations League video games on Thursday.

What TV channel is Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer from 7pm.

The way to live stream Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland on-line

Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland team news

Bulgaria: This is a largely inexperienced Bulgaria that boasts simply 12 worldwide targets among the many squad. Goalkeeper Plamen Iliev is not included after going underneath the knife for an Achilles drawback, so Georgi Georgiev could begin between the sticks.

CSKA defender Petar Zanev is essentially the most skilled participant within the facet with 43 worldwide caps.

Republic of Ireland: James McCarthy is the large harm concern for the Irish after he joined up with the squad whereas carrying a calf pressure.

Striker Troy Parrott is out and so Preston’s Sean Maguire comes into the squad, whereas Dara O’Shea, Conor Kearns, Shane Griffin and Lee Desmond are all included. Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is a late call-up after Kieran O’Hara’s harm.

Our prediction: Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland

Bulgaria could also be newly promoted into League B however this Ireland team on paper ought to have the sting in Sofia.

The one huge unknown for the Republic is how the gamers will fare underneath new management in Kenny.

Ireland ought to have sufficient right here to not less than take a draw, with the skilled Shane Lengthy, Shane Duffy and Jeff Hendrick all current.

Our prediction: Bulgaria 1-1 Republic of Ireland

