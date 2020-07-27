What channel is Burnley v Brighton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley end off what has been a profitable summer season within the Premier League with a house conflict in opposition to Brighton on Sunday.

The Clarets have excelled of their Premier League fixtures since Undertaking Restart, shedding simply one among eight video games.

That is regardless of enduring depressing luck on the damage entrance.

Sean Dyche welcomes Brighton to Turf Moor realizing Sunday might have been a a lot harder take a look at had the Seagulls not picked up factors of late.

Graham Potter’s males have drawn their final two video games to edge away from relegation—and it is going to be a relieved outfit that rocks up in Lancashire this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot it’s worthwhile to find out about learn how to watch the Burnley v Brighton sport on TV and on-line.

When is Burnley v Brighton on TV?

Burnley v Brighton will happen on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you’ll be able to tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Brighton will kick off at 4pm – the match is one among 10 Premier League video games happening on the identical time on Sunday afternoon.

What TV channel is Burnley v Brighton on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Area from 3pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

The best way to live stream Burnley v Brighton on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Burnley v Brighton team news

Burnley: Chris Wooden and Jay Rodriguez are anticipated to begin up high for the final sport of the season, with supervisor Dyche eager to get the pair going once more.

However the boss gained’t wish to threat any extra accidents, so Charlie Taylor is the one one of many six gamers at present on the damage desk that may get a sport.

Brighton: Steven Alzate and Jose Izquierdo stay out for Brighton, however there is hope Alireza Jahanbakhsh will get well from a thigh damage to make a primary look since January.

Supervisor Potter might nicely persist with the XI that earned a draw at Newcastle final Monday, though Glenn Murray and Davy Propper might push for a begin.

Our prediction: Burnley v Brighton

Burnley have loved a summer season to recollect in 2020, with just one defeat from eight video games that at one level gave them hope of nailing a European spot.

And the Clarets are deserved favourites to win this conflict and safe a well-deserved top-half end to the league season.

Brighton have achieved the exhausting work over the previous two video games and might take it straightforward right here. This needs to be an easy win for Burnley.

Our prediction: Burnley 2-0 Brighton

If you happen to’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe try our TV Information.