What channel is Burnley v Brighton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley end off what has been a profitable summer season within the Premier League with a house conflict towards Brighton on Sunday.

The Clarets have excelled of their Premier League fixtures since Mission Restart, shedding simply certainly one of eight video games.

That is regardless of enduring depressing luck on the harm entrance.

Sean Dyche welcomes Brighton to Turf Moor realizing Sunday may have been a a lot more durable check had the Seagulls not picked up factors of late.

Graham Potter’s males have drawn their final two video games to edge away from relegation—and it is going to be a relieved outfit that rocks up in Lancashire this weekend.

When is Burnley v Brighton on TV?

Burnley v Brighton will happen on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Brighton will kick off at 4pm – the match is certainly one of 10 Premier League video games happening on the similar time on Sunday afternoon.

What TV channel is Burnley v Brighton on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Enviornment from 3pm.

The way to live stream Burnley v Brighton on-line

Burnley v Brighton odds

Burnley v Brighton team news

Burnley: Chris Wooden and Jay Rodriguez are anticipated to start out up prime for the final sport of the season, with supervisor Dyche eager to get the pair going once more.

However the boss gained’t need to threat any extra accidents, so Charlie Taylor is the one one of many six gamers at the moment on the harm desk which may get a sport.

Brighton: Steven Alzate and Jose Izquierdo stay out for Brighton, however there is hope Alireza Jahanbakhsh will get well from a thigh harm to make a primary look since January.

Supervisor Potter may properly persist with the XI that earned a draw at Newcastle final Monday, though Glenn Murray and Davy Propper could push for a begin.

Our prediction: Burnley v Brighton

Burnley have loved a summer season to recollect in 2020, with just one defeat from eight video games that at one level gave them hope of nailing a European spot.

And the Clarets are deserved favourites to win this conflict and safe a well-deserved top-half end to the league season.

Brighton have accomplished the laborious work over the previous two video games and could take it simple right here. This ought to be an easy win for Burnley.

Our prediction: Burnley 2-0 Brighton

