What channel is Burnley v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City are again on the hunt to defend their Carabao Cup crown in opposition to struggling Burnley at Turf Moor this week.

City themselves haven’t began the season in fantastic trend following a shock 5-2 defeat to Leicester on the weekend.

Pep Guardiola will use the week of Carabao Cup fixtures to re-assess his squad and plan for a fiery return to Premier League motion on the weekend.

Burnley have performed two, misplaced two to date within the 2020/21 Premier League season however they’ll hope a strong exhibiting within the cup can raise spirits across the camp.

Nonetheless, Sean Dyche has a monitor file for fielding weakened groups in cup ties in a bid to offer his aspect each probability of survival within the prime flight.

When is Burnley v Man City on TV?

Burnley v Man City will happen on Wednesday thirtieth September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Man City will kick off at 7pm.

There are quite a few Carabao Cup video games going down this week together with Liverpool v Arsenal on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Burnley v Man City on?

Sadly Burnley v Man City received’t be proven live on TV this night, however will probably be live streamed so that you can watch through a laptop computer, pill or cellular machine.

Learn how to live stream Burnley v Man City on-line

You possibly can watch Burnley v Man City live on CarabaoCup.live, a model new service designed to assist followers watch video games from the competitors whereas crowds stay absent from stadiums.

Each Carabao Cup fixture containing at the least one Premier League team might be accessible to look at on the service for a price of £10 per recreation.

Watch Burnley v Man City within the US

ESPN+ might be exhibiting each Carabao Cup fixture live within the US, that means followers throughout the pond can tune in for all the most important video games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the ultimate may even be proven live on ESPN+.

Burnley v Man City team news

Burnley: James Tarkowski stays a doubt with a toe drawback, whereas intense hypothesis continues to swirl about his future with the membership.

Jack Cork and Ben Mee stay out, whereas Ashley Barnes, Robbie Brady and Jay Rodriguez are among the many health doubts who might be given a short while to impress and enhance sharpness from the bench.

Man City: Guardiola is with out 5 injured stars: Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Joao Cancelo, Gabriel Jesus and Adrian Bernabe.

Nicolas Otamendi is set to go away the membership and received’t function right here, however 17-year-old Liam Delap might be thrust again into the highlight from the primary whistle up entrance.

Our prediction: Burnley v Man City

Burnley are in a precarious place at the beginning of the season, although this at all times appears the best way with the low-spending Clarets earlier than they pull collectively and grind out environment friendly outcomes.

It’s going to sound chilly however the cup is a distraction from their actual objective of survival with Premier League money extra necessary than ever throughout COVID-19 lockdown occasions.

City will reshuffle their pack and a number of fringe gamers can have an opportunity to show their value, none extra so than younger Delap who might be determined for a objective in back-to-back cup rounds.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-3 Man City

