What channel is Burnley v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley tackle Sheffield United in a crunch Premier League conflict at Turf Moor on Sunday, with each side sustaining hope of securing European soccer for subsequent season.

Burnley have bounced again nicely since a 5-Zero destruction by the hands of Manchester Metropolis earlier this summer season and boast two wins from their final two Premier League fixtures.

They’ve completed so regardless of the Clarets enduring a depressing spell of harm set-backs, notably to their ahead line.

Sheffield United head into this tie having simply overwhelmed Tottenham in midweek to calm what has in any other case been a stressed summer season for Chris Wilder to this point.

The Blades might be eager to safe one other win right here and keep hopes of a minimum of nailing down Europa League soccer for subsequent time period.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you might want to find out about how you can watch the Burnley v Sheffield United recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Burnley v Sheffield United on TV?

Burnley v Sheffield United will happen on Sunday fifth July 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Sheffield United will kick off at 12pm – the match is the primary of 4 Premier League video games being performed on Sunday.

What TV channel is Burnley v Sheffield United on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Important Occasion from 11:30am.

This recreation is additionally out there to look at live on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal.

Find out how to live stream Burnley v Sheffield United on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move or a month move with NOW TV.

NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Burnley v Sheffield United odds

Burnley v Sheffield United team news

Burnley: Seven gamers might be out for Dyche this weekend, with Jack Cork the latest identify on the harm record. Robbie Brady, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Chris Wooden are all worries, whereas Ashley Barnes will miss the sport.

Worse for Burnley is the headache over Jay Rodriguez, who missed the win over Crystal Palace on Monday. Matt Lowton is positively out.

Sheffield United: John Lundstram missed the midweek win over Tottenham attributable to an arm harm and is additionally out of this conflict.

Wilder confirmed Luke Freeman and John Fleck may even miss the weekend recreation. Lys Mousset could begin after scoring from the bench on Thursday evening.

Our prediction: Burnley v Sheffield United

Burnley have battled by way of the ache barrier of their final two outings, profitable each matches 1-Zero regardless of a depleted squad.

Dyche may have been relieved to get six days of relaxation earlier than this conflict, which is able to see Sheffield United come to city determined for an additional large win.

If the Blades pay money for the ball and play at a excessive tempo then they may run by way of Burnley right here, however the Clarets have a capability to maintain video games tight and this fixture could solely be determined within the remaining minutes.

Our prediction: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

