What channel is Burnley v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley tackle Sheffield United in a crunch Premier League conflict at Turf Moor on Sunday, with either side sustaining hope of securing European soccer for subsequent season.

Burnley have bounced again effectively since a 5-Zero destruction by the hands of Manchester Metropolis earlier this summer season and boast two wins from their final two Premier League fixtures.

They’ve performed so regardless of the Clarets enduring a depressing spell of damage set-backs, notably to their ahead line.

Sheffield United head into this tie having simply crushed Tottenham in midweek to calm what has in any other case been a stressed summer season for Chris Wilder thus far.

The Blades can be eager to safe one other win right here and preserve hopes of at the least nailing down Europa League soccer for subsequent time period.

When is Burnley v Sheffield United on TV?

Burnley v Sheffield United will happen on Sunday fifth July 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you may tune in to look at each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Sheffield United will kick off at 12pm – the match is the primary of 4 Premier League video games being performed on Sunday.

What TV channel is Burnley v Sheffield United on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Most important Occasion from 11:30am.

This recreation is additionally obtainable to look at live on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

The way to live stream Burnley v Sheffield United on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Burnley v Sheffield United odds

Burnley v Sheffield United team news

Burnley: Seven gamers might be out for Dyche this weekend, with Jack Cork the latest identify on the damage checklist. Robbie Brady, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Chris Wooden are all worries, whereas Ashley Barnes will miss the sport.

Worse for Burnley is the headache over Jay Rodriguez, who missed the win over Crystal Palace on Monday. Matt Lowton is positively out.

Sheffield United: John Lundstram missed the midweek win over Tottenham as a consequence of an arm damage and is additionally out of this conflict.

Wilder confirmed Luke Freeman and John Fleck may also miss the weekend recreation. Lys Mousset could begin after scoring from the bench on Thursday night time.

Our prediction: Burnley v Sheffield United

Burnley have battled by way of the ache barrier of their final two outings, profitable each matches 1-Zero regardless of a depleted squad.

Dyche could have been relieved to get six days of relaxation earlier than this conflict, which is able to see Sheffield United come to city determined for one more large win.

If the Blades pay money for the ball and play at a excessive tempo then they might run by way of Burnley right here, however the Clarets have a capability to maintain video games tight and this fixture could solely be determined within the closing minutes.

Our prediction: Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United

