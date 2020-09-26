What channel is Burnley v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley will purpose to safe their first Premier League factors of the season when Southampton arrive at Turf Moor on Saturday night.

The Clarets misplaced their opening league fixture 4-2 to Leicester final weekend.

Supervisor Sean Dyche is aware of he must reap the benefits of a comparatively light begin to their Premier League fixtures and get factors on the board quickly.

Saints, who come into this conflict having misplaced their opening two rounds of the Premier League marketing campaign, are additionally determined for factors.

But Southampton haven’t overwhelmed Burnley away since a 3-2 outcome again in October 2007.

When is Burnley v Southampton on TV?

Burnley v Southampton will happen on Saturday twenty sixth September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Southampton will kick off at 8pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Brighton v Man Utd at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Burnley v Southampton on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Predominant Occasion from 7:45pm.

Find out how to live stream Burnley v Southampton on-line

Burnley v Southampton team news

Burnley: Jack Cork and Ben Mee aren’t anticipated to be again from harm till mid-October, whereas Johann Berg Gudmundsson suffered a knee harm earlier this month and is nonetheless sidelined.

Dyche will hope to have Robbie Brady and Ashley Barnes match for Saturday, whereas Chris Wooden and Jay Rodriguez ought to each begin up entrance.

Southampton: Summer season signing Mohammed Salisu is nonetheless but to play for Saints however might get recreation time this weekend.

Nathan Redmond is out, whereas Shane Lengthy could also be favoured up entrance after beginning back-to-back Premier League video games on the bench.

Our prediction: Burnley v Southampton

Burnley labored wonders regardless of accidents throughout the summer season to select up loads of league factors. And supervisor Dyche will definitely see Saturday night time’s recreation as an opportunity to stand up and operating for 2020/21.

The Clarets’ firepower of Wooden and Rodriguez ought to concern Saints, who have been picked aside by Tottenham final trip.

Southampton could even wrestle to get on the scoresheet at Turf Moor and Burnley are probably safe the win.

Our prediction: Burnley 2-0 Southampton

