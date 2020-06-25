What channel is Burnley v Watford on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley will hope to erase the reminiscence of Monday’s depressing 5-Zero defeat at Manchester Metropolis after they host Watford at Turf Moor on Thursday afternoon.

The Clarets are realistically secure from the drop however are eyeing up the dangling carrot of a top-half end to maintain them going this summer time.

Watford are really within the relegation scrap and may have earmarked Thursday’s recreation as a must-win conflict, contemplating the trickiness of their remaining Premier League fixtures in 2019/20.

The Hornets earned a reputable level in opposition to high-flying Leicester final day trip, however will likely be cautious following the 3-Zero defeat Burnley inflicted on them at Vicarage Highway again in November.

This conflict might nicely go both method and it guarantees to be a feisty one.

When is Burnley v Watford on TV?

Burnley v Watford will happen on Thursday 25th June 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you possibly can tune in to observe each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Watford will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Chelsea v Manchester Metropolis, which kicks off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Watford on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League, Sky Sports activities Motion and Sky One from 5:30pm.

This recreation is additionally obtainable to observe live on free-to-air channel Decide TV.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

The way to live stream Burnley v Watford on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Burnley v Watford odds

Burnley v Watford team news

Burnley: Sean Dyche had a number of gamers absent for the defeat to Metropolis on Monday and stays with out Ben Gibson, Robbie Brady or Ashley Barnes.

Chris Wooden continues to be a priority with an Achilles challenge, whereas one other inexperienced bench – together with youngsters Max Thompson and Bobby Thomas – could also be named.

Watford: Assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare has confirmed there will likely be adjustments from the aspect that drew with Leicester final day trip.

Kiko Femenia and Adam Masina have been each subbed within the earlier recreation, however are prepared for this conflict. Roberto Pereyra bought the nod forward of Danny Welbeck on the weekend and a change may very well be coming there, whereas Craig Cathcart might get a begin.

Our prediction: Burnley v Watford

The Clarets will likely be determined to safe a win right here and overlook about their Monday nightmare. What’s extra, Dyche will likely be determined to deliver positivity again to the membership following the controversial ‘White Lives Matter’ banner that was flown by a Burnley fan above the Etihad Stadium.

Watford come to city able to scrap and, contemplating they’ve had two extra days to get better for this recreation than their opponents, might nicely be aiming to maintain issues tight and hope for a late smash and seize winner.

Anticipate this match to begin slowly with the guests prone to eke out probabilities to steal all three factors in the direction of the tip.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-1 Watford

