What channel is Burnley v Wolves on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The push for a Champions League spot intensifies for Wolves this week as they head to Lancashire to tackle in-form Burnley.

Wolves sit outdoors the highest 4 however know victory may catapult them again into the combination with simply three Premier League fixtures remaining.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s males bounced again from two successive defeats with a 3-Zero drubbing of Everton over the weekend.

However Burnley have confirmed able to performing wonders this summer time and are on a five-game unbeaten run regardless of accidents impacting the squad.

The Clarets themselves are on target for a top-half end and may even sneak right into a European spot if outcomes go their method this summer time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you might want to find out about tips on how to watch the Burnley v Wolves recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Burnley v Wolves on TV?

Burnley v Wolves will happen on Wednesday 15th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you may tune in to look at each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Wolves will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Arsenal v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Wolves on?

Followers can tune in to look at the sport without spending a dime on BBC Two from 5:30pm. The sport will then transfer to BBC One at 6:55pm for the second half.

Methods to live stream Burnley v Wolves on-line

You may also live stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a variety of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Burnley v Wolves team news

Burnley: Chris Wooden received 65 minutes within the 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday and may begin once more right here, instead of Matej Vydra.

Supervisor Sean Dyche additionally welcomed again Johann Berg Gudmundsson as a second-half substitute at Anfield. The Icelander might begin at Turf Moor, whereas Robbie Brady is lastly again in rivalry after making the bench final outing.

Wolves: Pedro Neto will probably be assessed forward of Wednesday’s conflict after choosing up an harm within the win over Everton on the weekend.

Diogo Jota might due to this fact earn a begin, whereas Leander Dendoncker is proving more and more priceless to Wolves after his aim on the weekend.

Our prediction: Burnley v Wolves

This might be a really even contest of two sides who’ve impressed this season. They drew 1-1 at Molineux again in August and it wouldn’t be a shock to see the identical outcome right here.

Wolves regarded again to their greatest towards Everton and want a win right here to take care of their top-four hopes.

However Burnley have survived an harm disaster and welcome extra contemporary legs again this midweek. Don’t be shocked if Dyche’s males snag three factors right here.

Our prediction: Burnley 1-1 Wolves

