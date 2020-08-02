What channel is Celtic v Hamilton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic face Hamilton as they start their quest for 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row.

The Bhoys lifted the trophy for the ninth time back-to-back previous to lockdown after the season was curtailed across the 30-game mark.

Neil Lennon’s males now have a transparent shot on the unprecedented file and will hope to get off to the very best begin towards Hamilton.

The Accies narrowly staved off relegation final season and will hope to carry their very own towards the reigning champions within the opening match.

When is Celtic v Hamilton on TV?

Celtic v Hamilton will happen on Sunday 2nd August 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Hamilton will kick off at 4:30pm – the match will comply with Aberdeen v Rangers, which is able to happen the day earlier than on Saturday afternoon.

What TV channel is Celtic v Hamilton on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Most important Occasion from 3:30pm.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

live stream Celtic v Hamilton on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Celtic v Hamilton team news

Our prediction: Celtic v Hamilton

Celtic have gained the final 12 conferences between these two groups, and that is unlikely to vary right here.

The Bhoys’ spectacular amenities and excessive profile membership friendlies ought to stand them in good stead from a health perspective.

If Lennon can refocus his aspect for an additional lengthy marketing campaign, they need to get off to a powerful begin.

Our prediction: Celtic 3-0 Hamilton

