What channel is Chelsea v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on Saturday figuring out strain is already on supervisor Frank Lampard to safe solely a second league win of the season.

The Blues have endured a rocky begin to their Premier League fixtures this time period, with one victory from three outings.

They clawed again a draw at West Brom final weekend after going 3-0 down on the Hawthorns, and have been dumped out of the EFL Cup to Tottenham in midweek.

Palace, in the meantime, head to west London in confidant temper after beating Manchester United 3-1 on their final away journey.

The Eagles have been undone by Everton final weekend however will look to trigger one other upset in opposition to top-four candidates Chelsea in Saturday’s early kick off.

When is Chelsea v Crystal Palace on TV?

Chelsea v Crystal Palace will happen on Saturday third October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Crystal Palace will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Crystal Palace on?

The sport shall be proven live on BT Sport from 11:30am.

How one can live stream Chelsea v Crystal Palace on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace team news

Chelsea: Timo Werner suffered cramp on the finish of Chelsea’s EFL Cup conflict with Spurs however must be match for Saturday. Christian Pulisic might make his first look of the season however shall be assessed earlier than the weekend.

Hakim Ziyech is additionally a potential inclusion, however supervisor Lampard is with out Billy Gilmour, who has a knee damage.

Crystal Palace: Jeffrey Schlupp missed Palace’s earlier outing with a muscle pressure however might return for the weekend.

Boss Roy Hodgson is nonetheless with out Connor Wickham and Patrick van Aanholt, whereas James Tomkins, Scott Dann, Gary Cahill and Nathan Ferguson proceed to nurse long-term accidents.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Chelsea have blown sizzling and chilly already this season however Werner’s first objective for the membership within the EFL Cup conflict with Spurs will possible give the German confidence.

And the Blues will hope to regulate the sport at Stamford Bridge, with Werner, Tammy Abraham and Kai Havertz all more likely to begin within the ahead positions.

Palace have completed effectively regardless of their damage set-backs and Wilfried Zaha will as soon as once more be Hodgson’s foremost attacking outlet. So don’t be stunned if the Eagles frustrate their hosts on Saturday.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace

