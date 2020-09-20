What channel is Chelsea v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea welcome Premier League champions Liverpool to London on Sunday with each side assured of claiming three factors within the showpiece fixture of the weekend.

Chelsea have spent £200m on new gamers this summer season and started their title assault with a 3-1 win over Brighton final weekend.

Liverpool know each considered one of their Premier League fixtures this season might be tough as opponents increase their sport in opposition to the reigning champions.

Jurgen Klopp’s males bypassed Leeds in a mesmerising sport of soccer at Anfield final weekend – and the boss will possible need extra management asserted on this tie.

However there have been eight objectives scored the final time Liverpool met Chelsea, and we may loads scored but once more right here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part it’s essential to learn about tips on how to watch Chelsea v Liverpool on TV and on-line.

When is Chelsea v Liverpool on TV?

Chelsea v Liverpool will happen on Sunday 20th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Liverpool on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Most important Occasion from 4pm.

You’ll be able to add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days mixed or choose up the entire sports activities bundle for simply £23 per 30 days.

How one can live stream Chelsea v Liverpool on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on quite a lot of gadgets.

Chelsea v Liverpool odds

Chelsea v Liverpool team news

Chelsea: Ben Chilwell is a doubt for the sport with an ankle harm, whereas Christian Pulisic could miss out due to a hamstring situation.

Boss Frank Lampard is hopeful Timo Werner will move a health check, whereas Hakim Ziyech is sidelined with a twisted knee.

Liverpool: Kostas Tsimikas will not be out of Covid-19 isolation in time to make his debut for Liverpool, however Xherdan Shaqiri may return to the bench.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is nonetheless out injured, and boss Klopp should not have any situation beginning Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane within the ordinary ahead three.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Liverpool

Chelsea’s harm setbacks heading into this sport may have an effect on the depth wherein Lampard will need his team to play.

However Leeds confirmed final weekend that Liverpool are prone on the again, and the Chelsea boss will subsequently possible go for Tammy Abraham to start out.

Liverpool all the time promise objectives and Chelsea should be ready to match them in pushing males ahead – as Leeds had been – if they’re to assert something from this sport.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-3 Liverpool

(Liverpool to win 3-2: 22/1 at Wager365)

When you’re in search of one thing else to look at take a look at our TV Information.