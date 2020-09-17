What channel is Chelsea v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea welcome Premier League champions Liverpool to London on Sunday with either side assured of claiming three factors within the showpiece fixture of the weekend.

Chelsea have spent £200m on new gamers this summer time and started their title assault with a 3-1 win over Brighton final weekend.

Liverpool know each one in every of their Premier League fixtures this season will probably be difficult as opponents increase their recreation towards the reigning champions.

Jurgen Klopp’s males bypassed Leeds in a mesmerising recreation of soccer at Anfield final weekend – and the boss will seemingly need extra management asserted on this tie.

However there have been eight objectives scored the final time Liverpool met Chelsea, and we might a lot scored but once more right here.

When is Chelsea v Liverpool on TV?

Chelsea v Liverpool will happen on Sunday 20th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this weekend together with Man Utd v Crystal Palace, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Liverpool on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Primary Occasion from 4pm.

You possibly can add the Sky Sports activities Premier League and Sky Sports activities Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days mixed or decide up the entire sports activities bundle for simply £23 per 30 days.

Easy methods to live stream Chelsea v Liverpool on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99 with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Chelsea v Liverpool odds

Chelsea v Liverpool team news

Chelsea: Ben Chilwell is a doubt for the sport with an ankle damage, whereas Christian Pulisic might miss out due to a hamstring challenge.

Boss Frank Lampard is hopeful Timo Werner will cross a health take a look at, whereas Hakim Ziyech is sidelined with a twisted knee.

Liverpool: Kostas Tsimikas might not be out of Covid-19 isolation in time to make his debut for Liverpool, however Xherdan Shaqiri might return to the bench.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is nonetheless out injured, and boss Klopp should not have any challenge beginning Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane within the traditional ahead three.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Liverpool

Chelsea’s damage setbacks heading into this recreation might have an effect on the depth wherein Lampard will need his team to play.

However Leeds confirmed final weekend that Liverpool are prone on the again, and the Chelsea boss will subsequently seemingly go for Tammy Abraham to start out.

Liverpool all the time promise objectives and Chelsea have to be ready to match them in pushing males ahead – as Leeds have been – if they’re to say something from this recreation.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-3 Liverpool

(Liverpool to win 3-2: 22/1 at Guess365)

