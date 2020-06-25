What channel is Chelsea v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea will hope to take a serious step in direction of Champions League soccer subsequent season with a victory over second-place Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard’s males overcame Aston Villa 2-1 final day out however will pay attention to the energy operating by way of this City aspect.

City might have given up hope of profitable the title this summer season and their remaining Premier League fixtures threaten to be considerably lifeless, however they continue to be a terrific unit as demonstrated by their 5-Zero win over Burnley on Monday evening.

Chelsea will set the bar on Thursday and we will anticipate Pep Guardiola’s males to fulfill it, regardless of having nothing however delight to play for.

We might effectively see loads of targets right here within the capital, and something lower than a City win would affirm Liverpool as champions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part you must find out about easy methods to watch the Chelsea v Man City sport on TV and on-line.

When is Chelsea v Man City on TV?

Chelsea v Man City will happen on Thursday 25th June 2020.

Upcoming video games might be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to observe each match live.

Try our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Man City will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will comply with a 6pm double-header of Southampton v Arsenal and Burnley v Watford.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man City on?

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Further 1 from 7:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 monthly. You’ll be able to add the ‘Large Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

Tips on how to live stream Chelsea v Man City on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers can even stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Instances, guess365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Chelsea (3/1) Draw (3/1) Man City (4/5)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 at present and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to fluctuation. 18+ Solely. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

Chelsea v Man City team news

Chelsea: Frank Lampard says he is able to make modifications to his XI on Thursday with Tammy Abraham presumably main the road forward of Olivier Giroud. Christian Pulisic might begin with N’Golo Kante anticipated to stay within the coronary heart of midfield.

Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek might drop again to the bench for this conflict. Kurt Zouma might accompany Antonio Rudiger in central defence.

Man City: John Stones might not begin this sport, whereas Eric Garcia is out. Sergio Aguero is additionally feared to have suffered a set-back to his knee points and gained’t play.

Gabriel Jesus ought to subsequently begin up prime, whereas Guardiola might convey Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling again into his XI. Leroy Sane is unlikely to get in forward of Phil Foden or Riyad Mahrez.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Man City

Chelsea got here near pinching a draw at City when these sides final met in November and Lampard might be delighted with how his males churned out a victory over Aston Villa on the weekend.

City romped previous Burnley with ease on Monday evening and Guardiola should make some modifications to maintain the legs recent.

This might effectively be a detailed encounter and Chelsea are good to get at the very least one or two targets on Thursday evening. Whether or not that’s sufficient to edge a free-scoring City aspect stays to be seen.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Man City

For the complete breakdown of what video games are arising try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In the event you’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe try our TV information.

Provide Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit accessible to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and cost technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Cut-off dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the complete breakdown of what video games are arising throughout all channels, try our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In the event you’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe, try our TV information.