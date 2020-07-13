What channel is Chelsea v Norwich on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

“Needs to be a simple three factors, this. We’re near a Champions League spot, they’re scrapping within the relegation zone. What may probably go incorrect?” – various Leicester Metropolis followers, someplace, on Sunday afternoon.

The previous few days have supplied Chelsea with an almighty wake-up name forward of their remaining few Premier League fixtures in 2019/20.

As if being put to the sword by Sheffield United wasn’t sufficient, Leicester have been demolished Bournemouth in a logic-defying showdown on the south coast, proving that no consequence is a given on this league. Not one.

Frank Lampard’s males are very a lot alive and kicking within the conflict for the highest 4, however the vibrant yellow banana skins of Norwich will rock up at Stamford Bridge with nothing to lose, and that might show harmful.

Daniel Farke’s males have lastly swallowed the bitter capsule of relegation, in all probability conscious that will be their destiny since they returned from lockdown with a heavy defeat to Southampton.

With nothing left to play for apart from pleasure – or for a number of star performers, a big-money transfer – the stress is off Norwich, and they’ll be determined to profit from their remaining weeks within the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you want to learn about the best way to watch the Chelsea v Norwich recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Chelsea v Norwich on TV?

Chelsea v Norwich will happen on Tuesday 14th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest occasions and info.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Norwich will kick off at 8:15pm – the match is the one Premier League encounter on Tuesday night.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Norwich on?

You’ll be able to watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Primary Occasion from 8pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Find out how to live stream Chelsea v Norwich on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally accessible by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Chelsea v Norwich odds

In working partnership with the Radio Occasions, guess365 has supplied the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Chelsea (1/8) Draw (17/2) Norwich (16/1)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to guess365 at this time and declare a gap account supply of ‘As much as £100 in Wager Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to alter. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Be aware – The bonus code RT365 doesn’t change the supply quantity in any method.

Chelsea v Norwich team news

Chelsea: N’Golo Kante is again to some extent of health, however maybe not sufficient to warrant a begin right here.

With Billy Gilmour sidelined, Jorginho is the seemingly contender to begin in essentially the most defensive of the midfield roles, although that didn’t fairly go to plan in opposition to Sheffield United.

Olivier Giroud and Mateo Kovacic are anticipated to return to the beginning XI as Lampared wrestles to get the most effective out of his males within the remaining weeks of the marketing campaign.

Norwich: Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley and Moritz Leitner stay sidelined for the Canaries.

Todd Cantwell is more likely to return to the primary team line-up whereas teen Adam Idah could have one other shot at proving his value.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Norwich

“Let’s face it, as a lot as we are saying it will be typical for them to beat us in opposition to all the chances, it’s not truly going to occur” – additionally Leicester followers on Sunday afternoon.

On paper, this has a Chelsea wipeout written throughout it. They’re loaded with goalscorers and even their defence ought to be capable to maintain again the meek prodding and probing of toothless Norwich, proper?

Properly, you’d suppose so, however Bournemouth’s wild four-goal haul in half an hour in opposition to Leicester has just about flipped all expectations.

Lampard will probably be eager for Chelsea to race out to an early lead, however all bets are off on this one…

Our prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Norwich

(Chelsea to win 3-1: 12/1 at guess365)

Provide Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Wager Credit accessible to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, guess and cost technique exclusions apply. Returns exclude Wager Credit stake. Cut-off dates and additional T&Cs apply.

For the complete breakdown of what video games are arising take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

In case you’re in search of one thing else to look at take a look at our TV information.