What channel is Chelsea v Watford on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea will look to spice up their hopes of nailing a Champions League spot for subsequent season with a win over Watford on Saturday evening.

The Blues are in competition with Leicester, Manchester United and Wolves for a spot in European soccer’s elite membership competitors subsequent time period.

Chelsea had carried out effectively of their Premier League fixtures to this point earlier than a disappointing, shock 3-2 defeat to West Ham throughout midweek.

Watford will come into this conflict decided to at the very least snatch some extent after a depressing starting to Challenge Restart.

The Hornets head to Stamford Bridge seeking to escape the relegation mire however will probably discover life tough in west London.

When is Chelsea v Watford on TV?

Chelsea v Watford will happen on Saturday 4th July 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off occasions so you possibly can tune in to look at each match live.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Watford will kick off at 8pm – the match will observe Wolves v Arsenal, which kicks off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Watford on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Foremost Occasion from 7:45pm.

Find out how to live stream Chelsea v Watford on-line

Chelsea v Watford odds

Chelsea v Watford team news

Chelsea: Willian is taking part in very effectively proper now and will probably preserve his place within the XI.

Each Christian Pulisic and Andreas Christensen performed in midweek regardless of being doubts, so may effectively get 90 minutes once more right here.

Watford: Danny Welbeck has made three of his 4 appearances this summer season off the bench however supervisor Nigel Pearson could choose to begin the striker at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The boss has no recent damage issues, so count on Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney to be within the first IX. Craig Cathcart may get one other 90 minutes in defence.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Watford

Chelsea have been in a fantastic place to safe a Champions League spot for subsequent time period earlier than their momentum was halted by West Ham. In an attacking sense, they nonetheless created probabilities, however Lampard might want to shore up the defensive ranks.

Lampard has acquired the perfect out of each Pulisic and Willian these previous few weeks and the pair could possibly be available to terrorise the Watford defence right here.

Tammy Abraham can be determined for a aim to take care of his proper to a beginning spot. This ought to be a snug win for the Blues.

Our prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Watford

