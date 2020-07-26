What channel is Chelsea v Wolves on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea welcome Wolves to Stamford Bridge with a Champions League spot nonetheless to play for on the final recreation of the season.

Wolves have only one recreation remaining to stave off Tottenham and safe no less than sixth place this season.

And with Chelsea nonetheless pushing for a top-four end, this conflict might show to be essentially the most thrilling of 10 Premier League fixtures going down this weekend.

The Blues head into Sunday’s recreation fourth within the desk and have to no less than match Leicester’s consequence at Manchester United to ensure Champions League soccer.

However Wolves are usually not a team to give up simply and will likely be gunning for a win right here too.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things it is advisable to learn about methods to watch the Chelsea v Wolves recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Chelsea v Wolves on TV?

Chelsea v Wolves will happen on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will likely be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Wolves will kick off at 4pm – the match is one in every of 10 Premier League video games going down on Sunday afternoon.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Wolves on?

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Premier League from 3pm .

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

How one can live stream Chelsea v Wolves on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally obtainable through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Chelsea v Wolves odds

In working partnership with the Radio Occasions, guess365 has offered the next betting odds for this occasion:

guess365 odds: Chelsea (17/20) Draw (3/1) Wolves (14/5)*

Chelsea v Wolves team news

Chelsea: N’Golo Kante is a fear for the weekend after he missed the defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday with a thigh damage.

Other than that supervisor Frank Lampard has a match first-team squad and might grant Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic begins after their objectives in midweek.

Wolves: There aren’t any contemporary damage considerations for Wolves following the 2-Zero win over Crystal Palace final day out.

Nuno Espirito Santo might effectively title the identical again three that began towards Palace, having caught with the system all summer time.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Wolves

Chelsea have suffered three defeats this summer time which have all concerned implosions on the again.

However when Lampard’s defence is on kind the Blues normally run out winners.

The take a look at, subsequently, is how Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger address Wolves’ attacking expertise. This might effectively be a bombastic recreation with objectives up till the loss of life.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Wolves

