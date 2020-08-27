What channel is Chelsea Women v Man City Women on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea Women get able to play of their first Women’s FA Neighborhood Protect in opposition to a Manchester City Women facet which have strengthened over the summer time.

The match at Wembley marks the return of girls’s soccer after the WSL season was scrapped within the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Chelsea gained the 2019/20 WSL title on a Factors Per Recreation calculation, forward of second-place City.

But City earn their place on this Neighborhood Protect conflict on the premise that they gained the 2019 FA Cup – a contest that was not held this yr.

Saturday’s match guarantees to be a showcase conflict that organisers will hope whets the urge for food forward of the 2020/21 WSL season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces it’s essential to learn about learn how to watch the Chelsea Women v Man City Women recreation on TV and on-line.

When is Chelsea Women v Man City Women on TV?

Chelsea Women v Man City Women will happen on Saturday 29th August 2020.

Upcoming WSL video games might be broadcast on BT Sport, BBC and The FA Participant all through the 2020/21 season.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea Women v Man City Women will kick off at 12:30pm – the match will precede Arsenal v Liverpool within the males’s Neighborhood Protect, which kicks off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea Women v Man City Women on?

Followers can tune in to observe the sport totally free on BBC 1 from 12:15pm.

How you can live stream Chelsea Women v Man City Women on-line

You can too live stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a variety of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea Women v Man City Women team news

Chelsea Women: Supervisor Emma Hayes is with out Ramona Bachmann after her switch to PSG over the summer time, however star forwards Beth England and Erin Cuthbert ought to play after signing new contracts.

Canadian Jessie Fleming is considered one of three new arrivals in west London, whereas Fran Kirby’s return to full health means she is more likely to be included.

Man City Women: American Sam Mewis might earn a begin for City after becoming a member of the membership over the summer time, however Rose Lavelle could miss out as she is but to completely be part of up with the squad.

Supervisor Gareth Taylor may additionally choose to carry new English acquisition Chloe Kelly into his XI.

Our prediction: Chelsea Women v Man City Women

Chelsea proved final season that they’ll match City within the WSL and this guarantees to be an enthralling recreation, with each side having strengthened over the summer time.

City’s defensive capabilities – led by Steph Houghton – ought to maintain them regular at Wembley however Chelsea will hope the return of Kirby will add an additional spark to their assault.

This might be a sluggish recreation within the first aggressive fixture again because the coronavirus break – however we should always see objectives galore at Wembley all the identical.

Our prediction: Chelsea Women 3-2 Man City Women

For those who’re in search of one thing else to observe try our TV Information.