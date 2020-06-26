What channel is Crystal Palace v Burnley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Crystal Palace will renew their efforts to safe a top-half end within the Premier League when Burnley come to city on Monday evening.

Palace nonetheless have loads of Premier League fixtures remaining to push for a European spot for subsequent season, but in actuality a top-10 place this summer time would do them properly.

Burnley sauntered over the 40-point mark in midweek to all-but assure Premier League survival for one more yr.

The 2 sides are locked on 42 factors apiece and must be contemporary for this encounter.

Palace have had an additional day to get better after their 4-Zero loss to Liverpool final Wednesday and ought to show tough hosts for the guests.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you’ll want to learn about the way to watch the Crystal Palace v Burnley sport on TV and on-line.

When is Crystal Palace v Burnley on TV?

Crystal Palace v Burnley will happen on Monday 29th June 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you’ll be able to tune in to look at each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Burnley will kick off at 8pm – the match is the one Premier League sport scheduled for Monday evening.

The right way to live stream Crystal Palace v Burnley on-line

You may watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, and they’re making the sport free-to-air.

Amazon’s Premier League protection can be out there to stream at no cost on the Amazon Prime web site and app, with out having to pay for a subscription.

Should you do determine to enroll, Amazon affords a 30-day free trial which implies you’ll be able to watch hit exhibits equivalent to The Boys and El Presidente in addition to the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription prices £7.99 a month and affords free subsequent day supply on 1000’s of things in addition to the Amazon Prime Video library.

Crystal Palace v Burnley odds

In working partnership with the Radio Occasions, wager365 has supplied the next betting odds for this occasion:

wager365 odds: Crystal Palace (5/4) Draw (11/5) Burnley (11/5)*

For all of the latest Premier League odds and extra, go to wager365 right now and declare a gap account provide of ‘As much as £100 in Guess Credit**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds topic to fluctuation. 18+ Solely. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org.

Crystal Palace v Burnley team news

Crystal Palace: 5 days after a humbling 4-Zero defeat to Liverpool and Palace are in want of a confidence enhance. Wilfried Zaha is the massive fear for Monday after lasting simply 15 minutes at Anfield earlier than coming off injured with a calf drawback.

Christian Benteke and Vicente Guaita missed the final outing due to muscle strains, however Scott Dann and Luka Milivojevic could properly return to the XI after being dropped to the bench in midweek.

Burnley: Jay Rodriguez is carrying ankle and hamstring issues following Burnley’s win over Watford final Thursday.

Chris Wooden, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Robbie Brady and Ashley Barnes are already out of the sport to south London

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Burnley

Palace’s show towards Liverpool was pretty turgid however they have been struggling a variety of harm set-backs. Supervisor Roy Hodgson can have his sights targeted on three factors right here and will hope to have Zaha again match.

Burnley have endured a depressing starting to Venture Restart however the 1-Zero win over Watford in midweek can have settled some nerves.

With so many attacking gamers out, it’s onerous to see how Burnley can threaten Palace until Rodriguez performs. If he and Zaha are absent then this might be a colorless affair.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-0 Burnley

Provide Phrases: **New prospects solely. Min deposit £5. Guess Credit out there to be used upon settlement of bets to worth of qualifying deposit. Min odds, wager and fee methodology exclusions apply. Returns exclude Guess Credit stake. Deadlines and additional T&Cs apply.

For the complete breakdown of what video games are arising take a look at our Premier League fixtures on TV information.

Should you’re searching for one thing else to look at take a look at our TV information.