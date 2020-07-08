What channel is Crystal Palace v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea proceed to use stress on the Champions League-chasing groups round them because the end line for Premier League fixtures comes into view.

The Blues have received 4 of their 5 video games in all competitions since getting back from lockdown and, barring a slip-up towards West Ham, they’ve been one of the spectacular groups to observe.

Frank Lampard shall be delighted with the contributions of attacking stars Christian Pulisic and Willian in current weeks, whereas Olivier Giroud netted towards Watford with a end that may preserve him within the body for a daily beginning spot.

Crystal Palace sit 14th within the desk, inside touching distance of the highest half, after a snug season for the Eagles.

Nevertheless, Roy Hodgson’s males have struggled to beat top-half sides in current weeks following consecutive defeats to Liverpool, Burnley and Leicester with out managing a rating previous any of them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing you could find out about watch the Crystal Palace v Chelsea sport on TV and on-line.

When is Crystal Palace v Chelsea on TV?

Crystal Palace v Chelsea will happen on Tuesday seventh July 2020.

Upcoming video games shall be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you possibly can tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Chelsea will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Arsenal v Leicester at 8:15pm additionally on Sky Sports activities.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Chelsea on?

You possibly can watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Motion and Essential Occasion from 5:30pm.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

Find out how to live stream Crystal Palace v Chelsea on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV is additionally out there through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea odds

Crystal Palace v Chelsea team news

Crystal Palace: James Tomkins, Jeffrey Schlupp and Martin Kelly stay sidelined, however Hodgson has no contemporary considerations.

Andros Townsend might return to the aspect if the previous England boss decides to shuffle his pack from the beginning XI that was comprehensively overwhelmed by Leicester on the weekend.

Chelsea: N’Golo Kante left the sphere towards Watford with a hamstring situation, that means Lampard has a key resolution to make: Billy Gilmour or Jorginho?

The Scottish teen was most popular within the closing levels of the final sport, nevertheless it stays to be seen who Lampard trusts most to carry the fort in midfield.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Crystal Palace have loved a wonderful marketing campaign – their league place doesn’t do their performances justice on the face of it.

Nevertheless, their factors have a tendency to come back from groups round them. They’re environment friendly. They take factors from video games they’re anticipated to take factors from, and are sometimes defeated with out an excessive amount of drama by these above.

There have, after all, been exceptions to this rule, however with Chelsea’s attacking unit working with liquid fluidity and efficiency proper now, the Blues ought to get the job achieved.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea

