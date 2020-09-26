What channel is Crystal Palace v Everton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The 2 in-form groups of the Premier League up to now meet in London on Saturday as Crystal Palace host Everton.

Palace have gotten off to a sensational begin with back-to-back wins from their opening two Premier League fixtures.

They beat Manchester United final trip and will probably be eyeing extra factors on the board this weekend.

Everton, in the meantime, have already scored six targets from their two league outings throughout wins over West Brom and Tottenham.

And the Toffees will probably be hoping the early success of ahead trio James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison continues within the capital.

When is Crystal Palace v Everton on TV?

Crystal Palace v Everton will happen on Saturday twenty sixth September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Everton will kick off at 3pm.

There are quite a few Premier League video games going down this match week, together with Liverpool v Arsenal at 8:15pm on Monday evening.

The right way to live stream Crystal Palace v Everton on-line

You may watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon’s Premier League protection will probably be obtainable to stream without spending a dime on the Amazon Prime web site and app, with out having to pay for a subscription.

For those who do resolve to enroll, Amazon affords a 30-day free trial which implies you’ll be able to watch hit exhibits reminiscent of The Boys and El Presidente in addition to the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription prices £7.99 a month and affords free subsequent day supply on hundreds of things in addition to the Amazon Prime Video library.

Crystal Palace v Everton team news

Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson’s males are performing wonders contemplating they’ve a raft of accidents, however Jairo Riedewald and Christian Benteke may make the bench on Saturday.

Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew ought to maintain their locations up entrance, with Andros Townsend on the precise flank as soon as once more.

Everton: Carlo Ancelotti will hope to have Calvert-Lewin match from a hamstring drawback for this sport, however Jarrad Branthwaite is out.

Fabian Delph may make the bench, whereas the boss is anticipated to maintain James and Richarlison within the ahead positions.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Everton

Palace are in high type proper now, with Zaha specifically the principle man for the Eagles. And Everton must uncover a means of stopping the ahead if they’re to fend off their hosts right here.

But Everton’s assault is arguably much more thrilling than that of Palace, and ought to Calvert-Lewin move a health check then he ought to make the distinction right here.

Each groups will rating however the Toffees may nicely pinch three factors late on.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton

