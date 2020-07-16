What channel is Crystal Palace v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United head to south London on Thursday night time for a vital battle in opposition to mid-table Crystal Palace as they search a top-four end.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s males are scrapping with Chelsea and Leicester for a spot in European soccer’s elite membership competitors subsequent time period.

There are simply three Premier League fixtures remaining for the Crimson Devils, who’ve hit robust type this summer season.

They may very well be made to rue their missed likelihood to leap into third after Michael Obafemi snatched a last-gap draw for Southampton at Outdated Trafford on Monday night time.

Palace are flailing in mid-table having misplaced 5 on the bounce.

Supervisor Roy Hodgson will probably be praying for a return to type right here at Selhurst Park – however is little question conscious of the enormity of the duty forward.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces you might want to find out about watch the Crystal Palace v Man Utd sport on TV and on-line.

When is Crystal Palace v Man Utd on TV?

Crystal Palace v Man Utd will happen on Thursday 16th July 2020.

Upcoming video games will probably be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and info.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will observe Everton v Aston Villa and Leicester v Sheffield United, which each kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Man Utd on?

The sport will probably be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

How one can live stream Crystal Palace v Man Utd on-line

Crystal Palace v Man Utd odds

Crystal Palace v Man Utd team news

Crystal Palace: Christian Benteke is suspended after being despatched off in Sunday’s 2-Zero defeat to Aston Villa.

It leaves Hodgson brief on choices up entrance, whereas on the again Gary Cahill is anticipated to overlook the sport with a hamstring downside. Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins are unlikely to function.

Man Utd: Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams have been each injured in Monday’s draw with Southampton, that means Diogo Dalot is prone to slip into the left-back place.

Each Phil Jones and Alex Tuanzebe stay injured for United, however other than that Solskjaer has a match squad to select from.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

United nonetheless have all of it to play for after surrendering a late result in Southampton final outing, and Solskjaer will demand they don’t slip up right here.

In actuality this is a sport the Crimson Devils ought to simply win. With Palace’s firepower blunted within the absence of Benteke, Hodgson must depend on Wilfried Zaha for attacking inspiration.

And that is unlikely to be sufficient in opposition to a United aspect that themselves are scoring freely proper now.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Man Utd

