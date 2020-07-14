What channel is Crystal Palace v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United head to south London on Thursday evening for a vital battle in opposition to mid-table Crystal Palace as they search a top-four end.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s males are scrapping with Chelsea and Leicester for a spot in European soccer’s elite membership competitors subsequent time period.

There are simply three Premier League fixtures remaining for the Purple Devils, who’ve hit sturdy type this summer season.

They may very well be made to rue their missed likelihood to leap into third after Michael Obafemi snatched a last-gap draw for Southampton at Outdated Trafford on Monday evening.

Palace are flailing in mid-table having misplaced 5 on the bounce.

Supervisor Roy Hodgson can be praying for a return to type right here at Selhurst Park – however is little doubt conscious of the enormity of the duty forward.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing it is advisable find out about the right way to watch the Crystal Palace v Man Utd sport on TV and on-line.

When is Crystal Palace v Man Utd on TV?

Crystal Palace v Man Utd will happen on Thursday 16th July 2020.

Upcoming video games can be staggered throughout a number of kick off instances so you may tune in to observe each match live.

Take a look at our Premier League fixtures information for the latest instances and data.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will observe Everton v Aston Villa and Leicester v Sheffield United, which each kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Man Utd on?

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 per 30 days. You’ll be able to add the ‘Large Sport’ package deal for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV cross.

The right way to live stream Crystal Palace v Man Utd on-line

You’ll be able to watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on a wide range of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Crystal Palace v Man Utd odds

Crystal Palace v Man Utd team news

Crystal Palace: Christian Benteke is suspended after being despatched off in Sunday’s 2-Zero defeat to Aston Villa.

It leaves Hodgson brief on choices up entrance, whereas on the again Gary Cahill is anticipated to overlook the sport with a hamstring downside. Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins are unlikely to characteristic.

Man Utd: Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams had been each injured in Monday’s draw with Southampton, that means Diogo Dalot is more likely to slip into the left-back place.

Each Phil Jones and Alex Tuanzebe stay injured for United, however aside from that Solskjaer has a match squad to select from.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

United nonetheless have all of it to play for after surrendering a late result in Southampton final day trip, and Solskjaer will demand they don’t slip up right here.

In actuality this is a sport the Purple Devils ought to simply win. With Palace’s firepower blunted within the absence of Benteke, Hodgson should depend on Wilfried Zaha for attacking inspiration.

And that is unlikely to be sufficient in opposition to a United aspect that themselves are scoring freely proper now.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Man Utd

(Man Utd to win 3-1: 12/1 at Wager365)

